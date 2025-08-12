Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Most Zimbabwean banking institutions have exceeded minimum regulatory capital requirements, signalling stability, resilience, and soundness in the country's financial system, the latest Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) data shows.

According to the 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy Review Statement presented by RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu on Thursday, 17 of the 19 operational banks reported core capital levels above the prescribed thresholds, underscoring the sector's solid capital position.

CBZ Bank led the market with a core capital of ZiG5,74 billion (US$213 million), more than seven times the US$30 million minimum for commercial banks. Stanbic Bank followed with US$154,6 million, Ecobank Zimbabwe with US$124,9 million, and CABS with US$118,7 million.

Under RBZ regulations, commercial banks must hold a minimum of US$30 million in core capital, while building societies and other deposit-taking institutions must maintain at least US$20 million. Thirteen institutions comfortably exceeded the commercial banking threshold.

A few, including ZB Building Society (US$5,1 million), FBC Building Society (US$25,5 million), and National Building Society (US$40,2 million), operated close to or slightly below the requirement. Time Bank, which reported US$3,8 million, remains restricted to non-deposit-taking operations, while ZB Building Society is in the process of surrendering its licence.

Economist Donald Rudza said the figures reflect strong depositor and investor confidence.

"Zimbabwe's banking sector has shown remarkable resilience. Strong capital positions like those of CBZ and Stanbic provide reassurance that our financial system remains sound even under challenging macroeconomic conditions," Rudza said.

The RBZ noted that strong capitalisation has enabled banks to expand lending. Loans and advances grew to ZiG67,5 billion as at June 30, 2025, from ZiG55,9 billion in December 2024, with 72 percent channelled to productive sectors. Agriculture received 16,8 percent of loans, manufacturing 12,2 percent, and distribution 10,9 percent.

Credit quality improved, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio falling to 2,9 percent from 3,4 percent in December 2024 — well within the international benchmark of 5 percent.

Deposits rose to ZiG112,8 billion from ZiG89,1 billion over the same period, with foreign currency deposits making up 84,7 percent of the total. Liquidity also remained strong, with the sector's average prudential liquidity ratio at 56,8 percent, far above the 30 percent minimum.

Although sector profit fell to ZiG5 billion (US$184,07 million) for the half-year to June 30, 2025, compared to ZiG10,4 billion (US$760,37 million) in the same period last year, analysts attribute the decline to tighter monetary conditions under recent reforms, including the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Analysts expect further strengthening as banks reinvest earnings and adjust to evolving economic conditions.

"The available data paints a picture of a resilient and well-capitalised banking sector that is actively supporting Zimbabwe's economic recovery," Rudza said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #RBZ, #Banks, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

14 hrs ago | 272 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

14 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

15 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 396 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

17 hrs ago | 395 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

19 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

19 hrs ago | 469 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

20 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

21 hrs ago | 693 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 476 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

22 hrs ago | 75 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

22 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

23 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

24 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

12 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 304 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

12 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 339 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

12 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 09:23hrs | 184 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 549 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 412 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 193 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 780 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 344 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 124 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 Aug 2025 at 08:32hrs | 175 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 Aug 2025 at 08:25hrs | 500 Views