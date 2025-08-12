Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Dzivaresekwa man, who had been dumped in a failed relationship, is on the run for allegedly raping his erstwhile lover's daughter.

The jilted lover identified only as Blessing, had been following his former lover's daughter after he was dumped by her mother.

On August 2, 2025 at around 8pm, the girl was on her way to fetching water at a community borehole when she met Blessing.

Blessing allegedly dragged her to a nearby unfinished house in the area where he raped her once without protection.

After the rape, Blessing offered the victim US$2 but she turned down the offer.

He threatened to assault her if she told anyone about the rape.

The Grade 5 girl did not tell anyone fearing Blessing.

On August 10, 2025 at around 8pm, she went out of the house in bid to pick up some plastics to set up fire and she met Blessing again.

He dragged her into a nearby uncompleted house and raped her once without protection and he disappeared into darkness leaving the girl dressing herself.

On her way back, the girl met her mother who questioned her why she took so long to return home, and she remained quiet.

Her mother noticed some grass on her back and also discovered some semen flowing from her panties.

Her mother took her to ZRP Dzivaresekwa where she disclosed the rape.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Blessing.

"Police are investigating a rape involving a juvenile and her mother's ex-boyfriend.

"Accused person is still at large and the complainant was escorted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical attention," said Insp Chakanza.

Source - H-Metro
More on: #Rape, #Court, #Man

Comments


Must Read

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

15 hrs ago | 344 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

15 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

16 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

17 hrs ago | 104 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

17 hrs ago | 393 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

17 hrs ago | 61 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

17 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

17 hrs ago | 109 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

18 hrs ago | 407 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

20 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

20 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

21 hrs ago | 714 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 483 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

22 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

24 hrs ago | 517 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

24 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

12 Aug 2025 at 11:24hrs | 1411 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

12 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 306 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

12 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 348 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

12 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 243 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 09:23hrs | 186 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 558 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 198 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 790 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 350 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 130 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 Aug 2025 at 08:32hrs | 177 Views