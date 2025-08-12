Zera announces drop in LPG prices

Business / Economy

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices in both US dollars and local currency for August 2025.In its latest update, Zera pegged the new price at US$1.51 per kilogramme, down from US$1.57. The local currency price has also fallen to ZWG40.56 per kilogramme from ZWG42.31."These are the LPG prices for August 2025 calculated in line with the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations of 2021," Zera said, adding that operators are required to clearly display the rates at retail outlets. Retailers are allowed to charge below the set price if they enjoy trading advantages.Zera's 2024 Annual Performance Report highlighted that LPG consumption reached 77 million kilograms last year, supported by 622 licensed retail sites, which achieved a compliance rate of 93.7 percent. The authority noted that compliance has improved due to a ban on smuggled cylinders, though illegal vending remains a persistent challenge.The regulator also raised concerns over a rising number of accidents linked to mishandling gas and failure to follow safety procedures. Zera urged continued operator training and public education to ensure the safe use of LPG.