ZIMRA Officially Commissions TaRMS

by ZIMRA
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) proudly announces the official commissioning of its Tax Administration and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) on the morning of August 18th. This landmark occasion marks a significant advancement in the digitalization of Zimbabwe’s public finance and tax administration infrastructure.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including, senior government officials, representatives from the African Development Bank, Clients, the banking community and members of the ZIMRA Board. Their collective support has been invaluable in bringing TaRMS to life.

The launch of TaRMS represents more than just a technological upgrade; it embodies ZIMRA's commitment to embracing a future where digitalization is essential for economic progress. Deputy Minister of Finance, Honourable D. Mnangagwa, remarked, "This moment is a declaration that Zimbabwe is ready to embrace the future - a future where digitalization is not a luxury, but a necessity."

Previously, the tax administration faced numerous challenges, including slow compliance processes and fragmented systems. With the implementation of TaRMS, ZIMRA is poised to offer a more citizen-centric approach, simplifying tax compliance for all Zimbabweans. To date, over 1.2 million Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) have been issued through the system, broadening the tax net to include all sectors of the economy-formal, informal, urban, and rural.

Looking ahead, ZIMRA aims for every economically active Zimbabwean to possess a TIN by 2028, in line with the broader goals of Vision 2030 for a digital economy. Digitalization is not merely an IT solution; it is a national imperative that will enhance voluntary compliance, improve the ease of doing business, and reinforce public trust in state institutions.

TaRMS first went live on 12 October 2023. The commissioning of TaRMS marks a significant milestone in tax administration-one that prioritizes efficiency, transparency, and the needs of citizens. 


Key Highlights of TaRMS
•    User Management Improvements: TaRMS enhances communication between taxpayers and tax authorities, allowing for timely notifications and efficient resolution of queries. Taxpayers now have improved access and control over their tax affairs.

•    Increased Compliance: The on-time filing rate has dramatically improved from 13.94% in 2023 to 38.07% in 2024, reflecting a 173.05% growth. This is a testament to the system's effectiveness in streamlining submission processes.

•    Enhanced Taxpayer Registration: The introduction of TaRMS has eliminated duplicate Business Partner numbers, leading to a 115.75% increase in newly registered taxpayers in 2024 compared to 2023.

•    Automated Debt Management: TaRMS provides a comprehensive overview of outstanding tax debts, enabling proactive measures and enhancing revenue collections.

•    Streamlined Refund Management: The refund process is now fully automated, providing real-time updates and enhancing transparency for taxpayers.

•    Improved Payment Systems: Taxpayers can now make secure online payments, view real-time account balances, and receive automated reminders for timely compliance.

Source - ZIMRA

