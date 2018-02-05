Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

Business / International

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe has finalised a deal with a foreign-based quoted company for the mining of lithium in a show of confidence by investors to the new government's thrust of working with external investors.The Zimbabwe is Open for Business Forum held on the sidelines of the 2018 Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, saw government assuring investors that Zimbabwe is safe and viable for investments.Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando told the ZBC News that Zimbabwe has finalised a deal with an external-based investor on lithium mining, with the transaction being expected to be announced by end of this week.African Chrome Fields Chief Executive Officer Mr Ashraf Kaka says Zimbabwe's underexplored minerals present an opportunity for external investors to exploit.Mining investor Mrs Natasia Mcmahon says the government's revelations that Zimbabwe is open for business will set the tone for more investments.Zimbabwe has what it takes to be a giant on investments, with the new political leadership's assurances to investors of safety on projects sending more positivity on increased investments.