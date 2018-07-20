Business / International
Africa's customer experience experts descend on Cape Town
4 hrs ago | Views
Cape Town, July 27, 2018: Africa's top customer experience experts are gathering Cape Town for the 7th annual Customer Experience Management Africa Summit, held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on the 1st and 2nd of August. The African leaders from companies such as AIG, MTN, Naspers, Old Mutual and Comair, will be joined by global customer experience experts such as Diane Magers the CEO of the CXPA (Customer Experience Professionals Association).
The Summit will be addressing three of the most pressing customer experience issues facing corporations in Africa; driving customer emotions, establishing a return on investment from customer experience and putting insights from data to practical use.
Diane Magers will open the Summit with a keynote on guiding executives who are looking for a financial return on investment. Magers, CEO of the world's largest CX association will show how value creation requires CX professionals to change their language and their value story.
Mike Joubert, a South African marketing rainmaker and Sean Drummond, screenwriter for the acclaimed Five Fingers for Marseilles will deliver a one hour workshop on the art of storytelling and how brands can use it to create emotional relevance within their customer journeys.
Clint Payne from Multichoice will be delivering a case study on how the right data and measurement tools can inform service design. This Multichoice experience team has won multiple CX awards around the world, including three of the five awards at last year's African Customer Experience Awards.
"This Summit will showcase a powerful combination of customer experience leaders sharing best practice and debating on the future of the African customer experience. Whilst this is an African gathering, customer experience has no boarders and expectations are set on a global level. The content we have lined up is most certainly at the level of what is happening in Europe and the United States. What is discussed this week will resonate across the African consumer landscape over the next 12 months. It is a very exciting event to be a part of, the change initiated from the summit is lightning fast and a testament to how seriously these companies take customer experience" states Juan Mouton, Portfolio Director for the summit.
Follow @CEMAfricaSummit on Twitter and join the conversation using the #CEMSummit18 hash tag.
ABOUT CEM AFRICA
CEM Africa is a meeting place for CX professionals and innovative CX solution providers. The show takes place on the 1-2 August 2018 at the CTICC in Cape Town, where like-minded customer experience experts and the top CX solution providers gather for an informative and educational summit with the common goal of improving customer experience across Africa. The event will provide a platform for like-minded CX professionals to showcase their industry knowledge as well as solutions to better the customer's perception of the brand.
ABOUT KINETIC
Kinetic is an international business-to-business conference and exhibitions producer based in Cape Town. Our mission is to equip senior management executives with knowledge, market intelligence and viable commercial opportunities. Kinetic are leaders in providing business facilitation platforms throughout Africa.
The Summit will be addressing three of the most pressing customer experience issues facing corporations in Africa; driving customer emotions, establishing a return on investment from customer experience and putting insights from data to practical use.
Diane Magers will open the Summit with a keynote on guiding executives who are looking for a financial return on investment. Magers, CEO of the world's largest CX association will show how value creation requires CX professionals to change their language and their value story.
Mike Joubert, a South African marketing rainmaker and Sean Drummond, screenwriter for the acclaimed Five Fingers for Marseilles will deliver a one hour workshop on the art of storytelling and how brands can use it to create emotional relevance within their customer journeys.
Clint Payne from Multichoice will be delivering a case study on how the right data and measurement tools can inform service design. This Multichoice experience team has won multiple CX awards around the world, including three of the five awards at last year's African Customer Experience Awards.
"This Summit will showcase a powerful combination of customer experience leaders sharing best practice and debating on the future of the African customer experience. Whilst this is an African gathering, customer experience has no boarders and expectations are set on a global level. The content we have lined up is most certainly at the level of what is happening in Europe and the United States. What is discussed this week will resonate across the African consumer landscape over the next 12 months. It is a very exciting event to be a part of, the change initiated from the summit is lightning fast and a testament to how seriously these companies take customer experience" states Juan Mouton, Portfolio Director for the summit.
Follow @CEMAfricaSummit on Twitter and join the conversation using the #CEMSummit18 hash tag.
ABOUT CEM AFRICA
CEM Africa is a meeting place for CX professionals and innovative CX solution providers. The show takes place on the 1-2 August 2018 at the CTICC in Cape Town, where like-minded customer experience experts and the top CX solution providers gather for an informative and educational summit with the common goal of improving customer experience across Africa. The event will provide a platform for like-minded CX professionals to showcase their industry knowledge as well as solutions to better the customer's perception of the brand.
ABOUT KINETIC
Kinetic is an international business-to-business conference and exhibitions producer based in Cape Town. Our mission is to equip senior management executives with knowledge, market intelligence and viable commercial opportunities. Kinetic are leaders in providing business facilitation platforms throughout Africa.
Source - Agencies