How long is a business day for a part-time student

by Michelle Brooks
As a part-time working alumnus, you have to think previously on the question:" How long is a business day for a student? Such a position has lots of other vivid questions worth answering immediately. You have to consider all possible options in advance to get an outstanding part-time job that will satisfy all your demands. Thinks twice about your current timetable, a likely income, some future opportunities, etc. Never make any decision out of the blue.

Whether it is to help pay for tuition, find pocket money or even to gain experience, many universities now encourage pupils to take up part-time jobs. But it is necessary to consider how to work the balance between jobs and academics to get started. More importantly, students also have many restrictions when it comes to having a job. Usual norms of end of business day timings or counting how many weekends in a year for full-time jobs might not apply in all scenarios.

So here we have some information that you might find useful regarding how to choose the job schedule.

Working Hours

In the US, the type of part-time students jobs could be categorized primarily into four.

1. On-Campus

For all students, working hours in the US are limited to 20 hours per week on on-campus employment. These jobs can be located either on the campus or on the site of any educationally affiliated institution. These organizations could be much broader than you could presume, as it could be in any field associated with the established curriculum of the school. On-campus jobs include anything from a library, cafeteria, bookstore or at off-campus labs or research centers that are affiliated with the school.

On-campus employment is the only type permitted during the first academic year. Even if you are taking up two jobs on campus, the combined working hours should not exceed more than 20 per week.

2. Off-Campus


According to the USCIS regulations, the second category is off-campus employment. These are available only after completing one full academic year. This is from economic need and does not have to be related to the field of study.

There are also a few emergent situations like increase in living costs, a substantial increase in the relative value of the currency, medical conditions or emergencies due to lack of financial support; all these could make one eligible for off-campus work. International students will have to apply for these with the DSU, and cannot work until the application is processed. If approved, part-time hours are restricted to 20 hours per week. During the annual break and when the school is not in session, scholars can work full-time at off-campus positions.

Taking up part-time student jobs might turn out to be more challenging than expected. Managing the learning process and job is not an easy task. For such predicaments, it would be better to hire a good essay writer who can help you with difficult academic works. These professional writers focus on delivering exceptional work to students who could perform better with their guidance. Reaching out to such services would clarify the circumstances of handling both part-time jobs and other aspects of college.

3. Curricular Practical Training (CPT)

CPT programs are aimed at offering real-world experience, like an internship. To qualify, trainees should have completed one full academic year, unless required by the course. Unlike the other categories, CPT allows full time working hours.

4. Optional Practical Training (OPT)

Any temporary employment relating to your field of study falls under OPT. This could be done before or after completion of your program and can last for up to 12 months. This category especially targets at the international students under the F1 visa.

Finding part-time employment has almost become a necessary part of student life. Though there are many variations to this based on the University and the student visa you are one, it is in the best interest to find a job that suits your requirements for both financial and career advancement in the US.

Michelle Brooks loves to read, write, listen to music and use words to persuade people. She has worked her way towards being the team leader of content managers. She uses words as weapons, so keep an eye out for her powerful articles.
Source - Michelle Brooks

Most Popular In 7 Days