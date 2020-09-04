Latest News Editor's Choice


Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

by Agencies
1 hr ago
HARARE - Zimbabwe-born billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is set to participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum slated for November 16-19 this year.

The Econet Group founder and executive chairman is scheduled to speak before the annual platform that brings together a galaxy of public and private sector leaders.

Around 500 of the world's most influential business executives, technology innovators, government officials, experts and academics from more than 60 countries will take part in the virtual event.

Masiyiwa will share the stage with other global figures such as Microsoft Incorporated founder Bill Gates, Yoriko Kawaguchi, Japan's former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Laureate, Josephine Wapakabulo, founder and managing director, TIG Africa, and Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia and President of Asia Society Policy Institute among others.

The 2020 forum comes at a time the global economy has been ravaged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and is a perfect platform for leaders to come up with a new economic agenda that puts the world's most vulnerable people first.

The pandemic has exposed the connection between inequality and public health, while the fractured state of today's geopolitics has hindered efforts at a global response.

"I am proud to be a member of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Advisory Board and stand with fellow leaders as we work together to rebuild a more inclusive and sustainable new economic future," Masiyiwa said.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said the coronavirus pandemic was an enormous global challenge that requires cooperation across borders and between the public and private sectors.

"If we act wisely, our response to this crisis can also help us address many of the other major challenges facing our world – from climate change and pollution to racial inequity and injustice," the three-term Mayor of New York City said.

"The more we work together, the stronger we'll emerge from the pandemic and the brighter the future will be – and that's what the New Economy Forum is all about. It's an opportunity to bring together leaders to share ideas and build support for policies and partnerships that have the potential to help lift our world back up – and move us all forward," Bloomberg added.

Launched in Singapore in 2018, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum is a global convening platform to address the most urgent disruptions facing the planet as a result of the massive economic transitions already underway.

In 2019 the forum was held in Beijing, as more than 500 public and private sector leaders from 45 countries around the world came together for an unprecedented open exchange of ideas.

The 2020 virtual convening will feature town hall meetings and thought-provoking plenaries, as well as breakouts and bilateral meetings to advance a practical agenda for recovery across five core topic areas: finance, trade, climate, health and cities.

This year, for the first time ever, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will invite widespread participation with a number of live-streamed, interactive sessions to elevate a range of voices and drive deeper engagement across all sectors and regions.

Source - Agencies

