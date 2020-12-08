Latest News Editor's Choice


Job opportunity in Botswana

by Staff Reporter
08 Dec 2020
Vacancies exist for the following positions at Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, A frontline manufacturer of Protective Clothing and accessories in Botswana. 

1.   Senior Sewing Machine Mechanic / Sewing Machine Mechanic –
(2 positions)

     Qualifications:
     Degree, or National Diploma in Industrial Clothing Machine Mechanics or
     equivalent.

     Experience:
     Minimum  3- 5 years experience in installation, repairing and maintenance
     of fully automated industrial sewing machines, fully automated pocket
     setters and other equipment used in a modern Apparel manufacturing
     factory

Please apply to Human Resources Manager, Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, P.O.Box 1101, Gaborone  by mail on triciah@premierclothing.co.bw or hr@premierclothing.co.bw  within 7 days of this advertisement.



