Job opportunity in Botswana
Vacancies exist for the following positions at Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, A frontline manufacturer of Protective Clothing and accessories in Botswana.
1. Senior Sewing Machine Mechanic / Sewing Machine Mechanic –
(2 positions)
Qualifications:
Degree, or National Diploma in Industrial Clothing Machine Mechanics or
equivalent.
Experience:
Minimum 3- 5 years experience in installation, repairing and maintenance
of fully automated industrial sewing machines, fully automated pocket
setters and other equipment used in a modern Apparel manufacturing
factory
Please apply to Human Resources Manager, Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, P.O.Box 1101, Gaborone by mail on triciah@premierclothing.co.bw or hr@premierclothing.co.bw within 7 days of this advertisement.
