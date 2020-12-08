Job opportunity in Botswana

Business / International

by Staff Reporter

Vacancies exist for the following positions at Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, A frontline manufacturer of Protective Clothing and accessories in Botswana.1. Senior Sewing Machine Mechanic / Sewing Machine Mechanic –(2 positions)Degree, or National Diploma in Industrial Clothing Machine Mechanics orequivalent.Minimum 3- 5 years experience in installation, repairing and maintenanceof fully automated industrial sewing machines, fully automated pocketsetters and other equipment used in a modern Apparel manufacturingfactoryPlease apply to Human Resources Manager, Premier Clothing (Pty) Ltd, P.O.Box 1101, Gaborone by mail on triciah@premierclothing.co.bw or hr@premierclothing.co.bw within 7 days of this advertisement.