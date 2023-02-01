Latest News Editor's Choice


American Chamber of Commerce launched in Harare

by Staff Reporter
UNITED States of America-based companies are taking a keen interest in Zimbabwe through increased investment and trade.

Signs of the USA warming up to business opportunities in Zimbabwe were confirmed during the launch of the American Chamber of Commerce in Harare on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in Harare, Mr Marc Holtzman said, ‘‘This is the beginning of a new era as Zimbabwe will have an opportunity to further bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA our expectations are therefore centred on strengthening economic cooperation.''

With several USA companies being represented at the unveiling platform, there are also expectations of improved investment inflows.

Mad Energy, USA chief executive officer, Mr George Wentz noted, "It is all about our commitment to invest in Zimbabwe therefore the re-engagement agenda has created a platform to further deepen business ties. I am already exploring possibilities of setting up projects in Zimbabwe's energy value chains."

The government is assuring investors of favourable incentives.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube said, "Treasury is committed to a cocktail of incentives aimed at ensuring would-be investors of viable returns and guaranteeing them that their portfolios are safe."

Local companies are also interested in joint ventures with US-based firms to expand operations, widen markets and attract fresh capital.

Source - ZBC

