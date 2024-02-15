Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / International

Bard Santner sets up New York office

by Staff Reporter
15 Feb 2024 at 18:42hrs | Views
HARARE - Local financial services firm Bard Santner Inc has set up an office in New York, United States, in a move to attract capital investment and transaction opportunities offshore.

The company opened its New York office last week on the 85th floor of One World Trade Center. It has banking relationships with J.P. Morgan and Citibank.

Speaking after meeting investors at the company's new offices, Bard CEO Senziwani Sikhosana said: "We decided to come here because our economies in SADC have significant growth opportunities for global capital. Given that reality, our view is that we must have a presence in the financial hubs of global capital, which includes New York, Shanghai, London, and so on. Of course, in the region we are already in Johannesburg.

"This is an exciting time for us, especially considering that the US has the world's largest venture capital market. Naturally, we are eager to tap into this vast potential. The ultimate goal is to become the preferred partner for companies and other organisations operating in the dynamic and rapidly evolving SADC marketplace."

Bard Santner is chaired by Mauritius-based Vino Bussawah, with four local Zimbabwean directors. The firm currently has a presence in Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Mauritius.

Sikhosana said Bard Santner is well-placed in the region and overseas to offer channels for capital movements and investment.

He said: "As we move to offer capital inflows into the region through new channels, we are cognisant of the gaps that exist in local capital markets in Africa, especially in the southern African.

"Most of the big deals are structured and closed outside the continent; with the majority if not all them done in the US, Europe or China. This is not by chance though. Structuring such big investment transactions for different companies, big, small or start-ups, operating in different and multiple countries requires an interplay of advanced finance and legal expertise, and an understanding of the relevant macro-economic environments, as well as mature capital markets that facilitate efficient execution of the deals and flow of funds.

"Capital markets in most countries across Africa and in the region are still at their nascent stages of growth; and this explains why most big investment deals are negotiated, structured and closed outside the continent.

"In addition, the financial services sector in most countries in Africa is not sufficiently capitalised to take on large investment deals locally. As a result, there has been syndication of deals with global partners."

Bard Santner has interests in asset management, wealth management, corporate finance, remittances, and commodity trading. The company plans to venture into commodity trading with Asian countries and also provide advisory services from the New York office. The advisory will focus on helping businesses in SADC to raise capital and facilitate investment.

In April 2023, Bard Santner mobilised Zimbabwean capital market players and executives of Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed companies to an investor conference in London.

Executives from corporate giants which included Innscor Africa, Karo Platinum, Caledonia Mining Limited, and Seedco Group attended the conference held at the London Stock Exchange. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube gave the keynote address.

"We are very encouraged by the support and feedback from our corporate clients, both local and regional," said Sikhosana. "This makes us confident that our venture into New York will help us unlock value for our clients, investors and economies at large, while presenting a fresh portfolio of assets to the world."

Bard Santner also advises clients and investors on risk management, helping enterprises mitigate the impact of uncertainty.

"In collaboration with partners, we also gather market intelligence and develop models and dashboards to synthesise data into business-relevant metrics and design programmes in which our reports are used as the foundation for extensive client marketing and media activity," said Sikhosana.

"Using our suite of models, we are able to provide forecasts through our own researched assumptions for critical variables such as fuel prices, interest and exchange rates, and government policy. We can also develop forecasts for the metrics that drive companies' decision-making and performances."

Source - ZimLive.com

Comments

Plumtree for sale

Flat for sale


Must Read

Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Reprieve for Masvingo illegal settlers

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Diasporan intervenes in Mzilikazi water crisis

8 hrs ago | 344 Views

Man assaults nephew, locks him in freezer

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Welshman Ncube, Biti have now become merchants of chaos'

9 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe to register political parties

11 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Biti, Ncube, Kore named CCC co-leaders

11 hrs ago | 1275 Views

King Shaddy keeps his fingers crossed over 'Machira Chete'

14 hrs ago | 381 Views

Charamba, Jah Signal dispute sparks a debate

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Jah Signal apologises to Charambas

17 hrs ago | 669 Views

4 women jailed 9 months for assaulting 'hubby snatcher'

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe declares polio outbreak, rolling out vaccination program

17 hrs ago | 242 Views

Ex-minister's wife in fuel scandal

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

BCC orders vendors to vacate 5th Avenue by tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 382 Views

Chivayo says he can't help everybody

17 hrs ago | 621 Views

Caps United join Billiat race

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman threatens to shoot client

16 Feb 2024 at 18:59hrs | 1390 Views

Hospital worker commits suicide

16 Feb 2024 at 18:58hrs | 2059 Views

Government to construct more small earth dams

16 Feb 2024 at 17:17hrs | 454 Views

Sikhala acquitted

16 Feb 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1448 Views

ZNA Colonel hits employee with hammer in salary dispute

16 Feb 2024 at 15:26hrs | 2396 Views

Rats eat man's savings

16 Feb 2024 at 15:25hrs | 1769 Views

Bosso executive members 'no longer feel safe'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 780 Views

Family dumps decomposing corpse at killer's home, demands 55 head of cattle before burial

16 Feb 2024 at 15:24hrs | 1241 Views

4 children suffocate to death during child play

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 518 Views

Man appears in court for killing rival suitor

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa flies to Ethiopia

16 Feb 2024 at 15:23hrs | 201 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate at 747%'

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 172 Views

IMF trashes Zimbabwe inflation statistics

16 Feb 2024 at 15:22hrs | 442 Views

Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies declared vacabt

16 Feb 2024 at 15:07hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe army investigates Generals over corruption

16 Feb 2024 at 15:05hrs | 678 Views

US$15m State House works bill stuns govt

16 Feb 2024 at 14:57hrs | 969 Views

Business Scaling: When is the right time?

16 Feb 2024 at 09:34hrs | 240 Views

Unrepentant fake Prophet swindles US$11k, recruits more criminals

16 Feb 2024 at 09:26hrs | 1204 Views

Manica Diamonds joins the race for Khama Billiat's signature

16 Feb 2024 at 08:06hrs | 1299 Views

US election observers urge revamp of Zimbabwe's recall process

16 Feb 2024 at 07:47hrs | 1157 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges urban water systems overhaul

16 Feb 2024 at 07:46hrs | 263 Views

CCC appoints lawmakers to key Parliamentary positions

16 Feb 2024 at 07:43hrs | 2057 Views

Chamisa slams Zimbabwe govt's currency board plan

16 Feb 2024 at 07:42hrs | 1321 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade triggers job rush

16 Feb 2024 at 07:41hrs | 1278 Views

Jah Signal, Charambas clash over copyright claim - YouTube pulls down track

16 Feb 2024 at 05:07hrs | 945 Views

Zimbabwe govt will not allow lawlessness

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1059 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers starving

16 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 1063 Views

Chamisa's dictatorial leadership style spotlighted

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 818 Views

Ruling on Biti assault case deferred to next week

16 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 96 Views

Man up for US$45,000 fraud

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabwe battles to contain cholera

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 178 Views

Minister grilled over late payment of farmers

16 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 314 Views

Woman fakes rape to save marriage

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1107 Views

Headmaster fingered in students demo

16 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 689 Views