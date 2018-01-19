Government on warpath against CBD vendors

Business / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Government has threatened war against illegal vendors operating on the streets in the urban centres amid challenge by the latter for the government to create jobs so as to remove them from their trading points."In view of this untenable situation, let us all declare war on illegal vendors and unregistered public transporters. To the vendors who are operating at undesignated sites, including in front of shops and to unregistered public transporters, you are directed to cease forthwith your activities within the next 48 hours, failure of which you have no one, but yourselves to blame. I have contacted, before this press conference, the Vice President General Chiwenga to inform him about this statement I am issuing and to seek his assistance so that security agencies can work with the municipalities, town councils, so that we can put to rest this menace that is facing us," Minister July Moyo.The vendors questioned as to where where are they being relocated to? What is the root cause of this situation?Harare Resident Trust called on the government to be sober in its reaction to a matter that is grounded in their ability to run this economy."Are the vendors the Real Problem? Suppose the Money being paid to City of Harare wort by 30 percent the Council would be able to save about $3 million every month and this month can go a long way in building modern market stalls across Harare, including state or the art bus termini in Harare. They can also revive the Rufaro Marketing and hand it over to professionals to run it on behalf of the City of Harare," said the trust.