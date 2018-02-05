Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views


Ministry of Mines and Mining Development - Zimbabwe




Ghana Stand




Angola Stand


Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum / Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development


Ministry of Mines and Quarries - Burkina Faso




Ministry of Mines and Oil - Mali


Ministry of Mines, Niger Republic


MCE-SA


Madagascar


Malawi - Ministry of Mining


Mauritania, Ministry of Mines an Petroleum


Lualaba Province


Ministry of Mines and Geology - Guinea




Senegal, Ministry of Mines and Geology


Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Nigeria


Ministry of Mines / DRC




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Plot available to rent

Thorn grove house for sale

4pierce elephant sofas

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Building construction and renovations

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 852 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3116 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 13987 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1707 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2053 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 787 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 412 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 797 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days