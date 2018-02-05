Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

Business / Local

by Staff Reporter

Ministry of Mines and Mining Development - ZimbabweGhana StandAngola StandUganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum / Ministry of Energy and Mineral DevelopmentMinistry of Mines and Quarries - Burkina FasoMinistry of Mines and Oil - MaliMinistry of Mines, Niger RepublicMCE-SAMadagascarMalawi - Ministry of MiningMauritania, Ministry of Mines an PetroleumLualaba ProvinceMinistry of Mines and Geology - GuineaSenegal, Ministry of Mines and GeologyMinistry of Mines and Steel Development NigeriaMinistry of Mines / DRC