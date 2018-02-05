Business / Local
Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)
3 hrs ago
Ministry of Mines and Mining Development - Zimbabwe
Ghana Stand
Angola Stand
Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum / Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development
Ministry of Mines and Quarries - Burkina Faso
Ministry of Mines and Oil - Mali
Ministry of Mines, Niger Republic
MCE-SA
Madagascar
Malawi - Ministry of Mining
Mauritania, Ministry of Mines an Petroleum
Lualaba Province
Ministry of Mines and Geology - Guinea
Senegal, Ministry of Mines and Geology
Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Nigeria
Ministry of Mines / DRC
Source - Byo24News