Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

by Staff Reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Mr Winston Chitando - Mines and Mining Development Minister
Zimbabwe has set a US$5 billion yearly foreign direct investment inflow from the mining industry driven by renewed confidence on the country's vast resources.    

Mining investment inflows have been low in the past few years.  

However, it emerged at the 2018 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba that the Zimbabwean government is targeting at least US$5 billion per year from the extractive sectors.

Resources such as gold, diamonds, chrome, platinum and nickel are being expected to be the main investment attractions.                

Investors who spoke to the ZBC News said the foreign direct investment target is achievable taking into account commitment by the new leadership in the country on clarity and consistent investor friendly policies.    

Statistics shown to investors at the Mining Indaba indicate the mining sector is dominating the nation's foreign exchange inflows, with gold being the key earner of export receipts.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - investment

Comments

Speakers on sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

For sale is i phone6

2 bedroom cottage to let

1seater sofa on sale

Kensington sofa for sale

2 bedroom house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Pasi nemhandu!' (To death with traitors!) came the Mnangagwa fatwa on free election

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Nullification of O'level English Exam: Mavhima must resign

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Egodini faces major facelift

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Photo sends chill in Mnangagwa's spine

11 hrs ago | 18412 Views

Cops fail to arrest man on wanted list at Mnangagwa rally

11 hrs ago | 5166 Views

Commonwealth welcomes back The Gambia, Zimbabwe next

12 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Prosperity is a spiritual blessing

12 hrs ago | 923 Views

Teachers union condemns continued abuse of pupils and school buses

12 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Inclusive Growth Key to Trend in Global Tourism Sector - Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2103 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

13 hrs ago | 2027 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

14 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

14 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

14 hrs ago | 5836 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

15 hrs ago | 506 Views

Students to get loans

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

15 hrs ago | 11337 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

15 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

18 hrs ago | 9720 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

18 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

19 hrs ago | 5040 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 3478 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

19 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

19 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

19 hrs ago | 564 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

19 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

19 hrs ago | 856 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

19 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

19 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

19 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

19 hrs ago | 445 Views

Madlela in death hoax

19 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

19 hrs ago | 357 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

19 hrs ago | 413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days