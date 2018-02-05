Zimbabwe targets US$5bn mining investment inflows

Business / Local

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe has set a US$5 billion yearly foreign direct investment inflow from the mining industry driven by renewed confidence on the country's vast resources.Mining investment inflows have been low in the past few years.However, it emerged at the 2018 Investing in Africa Mining Indaba that the Zimbabwean government is targeting at least US$5 billion per year from the extractive sectors.Resources such as gold, diamonds, chrome, platinum and nickel are being expected to be the main investment attractions.Investors who spoke to the ZBC News said the foreign direct investment target is achievable taking into account commitment by the new leadership in the country on clarity and consistent investor friendly policies.Statistics shown to investors at the Mining Indaba indicate the mining sector is dominating the nation's foreign exchange inflows, with gold being the key earner of export receipts.