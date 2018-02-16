Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has directed NetOne to compensate all subscribers who lost airtime on the Onefusion package over the weekend due to a faulty billing system.

Further, Potraz has demanded a database which indicates the total number of affected subscribers, identity and the extent of the prejudice they suffered.

This was said by Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete yesterday.

Potraz, which has in the past been accused of being a toothless bulldog for failing to rein in telecommunications firms that fleece consumers, says the move would promote consumer rights.

Said Dr Machengete: "The Authority has noted the billing challenges you are facing with the Onefusion product. We have also noted that you have sent communication to your subscribers advising and admitting the same challenges.

"Given the extent and magnitude of complaints raised to the Regulator by the subscribers, we hereby direct you to compensate the affected consumers in accordance with the prejudice they endured. This is done in the spirit of promoting the consumers' rights to complain and redress."

Potraz wants a comprehensive database of the prejudiced subscribers by February 28 so that it uses it to establish if, indeed, the affected subscribers have been compensated.

Critically, NetOne has been directed to furnish Potraz with measures it has put in place to ensure that challenges relating to faulty billing do not recur.

This is probably the first time that Potraz has flexed its muscles on errant mobile phone players.

In the past, subscribers have complained bitterly that Econet Wireless Zimbabwe was "robbing" them of voice airtime and data bundles.

Nothing was publicly done to Econet, resulting in an exodus by subscribers to NetOne and Telecel.

NetOne, which has become the second largest mobile phone company with about 5,5 million by subscribers, was fiercely criticised by subscribers on social media platforms for the "disappearing" data bundles and voice airtime over the weekend.

Writing on its Facebook page, NetOne apologised for challenges it was facing, and claimed it was working flat out to address the problem.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience you may have experienced in respect to the failure to download videos via the Facebook bundle.

"As NetOne we take pride in our endeavour to serve you; but unfortunately have failed to meet your service expectations on this issue. Upon thorough review of the situation we narrowed the cause to an unforeseen technical glitch.

"As a testament of our commitment towards improving your experience; our technical team is working flat out to rectify this challenge which should be resolved within the next 24 hours," said NetOne in a statement released Saturday evening.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Smart phones deals

Jewellery on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Nissan civilian bus


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

2 mins ago | 7 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

21 mins ago | 90 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 827 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5281 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6055 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3367 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4000 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6932 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5381 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15475 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6793 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 990 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

7 hrs ago | 7487 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4414 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days