Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Tharisa acquires a 90% shareholding in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe

by SENS
2 hrs ago | Views
Tharisa has acquired a 90% shareholding in Salene Chrome Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited at the par value thereof from the Leto Settlement Trust, a related party being the beneficial shareholder of Medway Developments Limited, a material shareholder in Tharisa. The effective date of the acquisition is 15 May 2018. Leto will retain a 10% free carried shareholding in Salene and be entitled to a 3% royalty on the gross proceeds from the sale of the chrome concentrates produced.

Salene has been awarded three special grants under the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act covering an area of approximately 9 500 hectares (95 km2) on the eastern side of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, which entitles it to mine the minerals thereon including illuvial chrome, being at surface chrome fines generated from seams as a result of weathering.

A special grant is issued in terms of Chapter XIX of the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act and authorises the holder thereof to carry out mining operations for a specified mineral or minerals (including chrome in this instance), over the specified area for a period of 24 months, with the right of annual renewal on the expiry of such period on 90 days prior application. Salene intends applying for the consolidation of the special grant areas into a mining lease area valid for the life of mine.

Salene is applying to the Zimbabwean government for National Project Status and for the special grant areas to be contained within a proposed Special Economic Zone.

Based on available geological information and similar illuvial chrome mining activities in the region, Tharisa considers this to be a highly prospective opportunity to meaningfully expand its chrome mining interests. The terms of the acquisition agreement requiring nominal upfront payment,

provides Tharisa with a low-cost entry into a promising growth project in a new mineral rich geography.

While it is understood that certain geological exploration work has been undertaken on the special grant areas to date, there is insufficient information available to be able to accurately quantify the value of the net assets (being the special grants) or the profits attributable thereto, can be determined or quantified at this stage.

Salene will, on obtaining the necessary environmental permits, embark on a trenching programme over the special grant areas in order to determine the extent of the mineralisation and the sampling thereof to determine the in situ grade of the chrome content. The budgeted cost for the geological test work to be spent over a twelve-month period is $3.2 million. Based on the results of the geological test work, Salene will construct a pilot plant to treat the illuvial chrome deposits. This is in order to optimise the plant design to maximise recoverability, form the basis for preparing the required process flow and quantify the capital estimates in relation to a production scale plant. The nature of the special grant areas allows for a project that is a scalable open pit operation that can be brought into production on a low risk and relatively low cost basis in a short time horizon. Arxo Resources Limited (?Arxo?), the wholly owned trading subsidiary of Tharisa, will be the sole off-taker/marketing agent for the chrome concentrates produced, thereby leveraging Arxo?s existing capabilities.

The Great Dyke of Zimbabwe contains the world's largest known platinum group metals and high grade chrome deposits outside of South Africa. The Great Dyke region is known to contain illuvial chrome concentrations of up to 30% Cr2O3 at surface.

With this geographical diversification into Zimbabwe, Tharisa has appointed Josephat Zimba to Country Manager, Zimbabwe. Dr Zimba is a key member of the New Business Development team and has been at the forefront of this Zimbabwean diversification initiative. He joined the Tharisa Group as the Group Chief Scientist in June 2009 as a key member of the Group?s strategic R&D team.

Hans van Wyk, the Operations Director at Tharisa Minerals, has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Tharisa Group to further strengthen the technical executive management as Tharisa implements its diversification strategy. He is welcomed as a member of the Executive Management. Mr van Wyk commenced at Tharisa Minerals as a consulting metallurgist in September 2011. He was promoted to Operations Director in 2016. Mr van Wyk will continue to have responsibility for the overall management of all processing, smelting and beneficiation operations at the Tharisa Mine. Mr van Wyk has over 17 years? experience in the recovery of chrome and PGMs, having worked on a number of chrome and PGM concentrator operations throughout his career.

This transaction is subject to compliance by Tharisa with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited as they pertain to related party transactions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - SENS

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Mighty seven qb-124 / qb-125 air angle grinder

12 acre plot for sale in upper rangemore, bulawayo

Luveve acre for sale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Welding machine thermamax tsm 350 sf mig welder new

Citrus village town houses

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Smuggling cops nabbed

24 mins ago | 151 Views

Biti's aides pull out of the MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Misihairabwi-Mushonga not bitter after being dumped by Ncube

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

US piles pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Opposition must open their own private TV station

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Manicaland man chops uncle's head off with axe

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zanu-PF govt sabotaged construction of Tsholotsho Stadium

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

'Zanu PF in panic mood,' says former Tsvangirai advisor

3 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Teachers to protest on Friday

3 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Fuel crisis surfaces

3 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Bushiri 'spaghetti roads' prophecy excites MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Zemura denies sex allegations

5 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Constituents back Majome

5 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Biti unveils Parly candidates

5 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Zec brush aside pressure from opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zanu PF reruns trigger more drama

5 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Vandals cause blackout at ZRP HQ

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mutare prophet up for indecent assault

5 hrs ago | 635 Views

7 in court for killing 'meat thief'

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Police boss vows to weed out corrupt officers

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Kuda Mahachi's big Bucs move

5 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa named in Zesa scam

5 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Chamisa, only candidate with chance of ending military rule

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

April inflation up by 0.03%

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Madzibaba Steven demolishes bus terminus

5 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mugabe's ex-health minister sued over rent arrears

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

'MDC-T members fill up Zanu PF cell registers'

5 hrs ago | 826 Views

War vets children de-campaign Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Musona set for better Standard

5 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chiefs bay for minister's head

5 hrs ago | 490 Views

MDC-T to announce constituencies it will hold primaries

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sex 'fiend' (68)'s rape conviction quashed

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

32 murder cases lined up as High Court term opens

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

US happy with Zimbabwe reforms

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man kills 3-year-old disabled son

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Chamisa's ' electoral promises' vindicate Khupe

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Cops nail 3kg cocaine 'mastermind'

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Nurses get $5 000 windfall.

6 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Cap on Bosso board terms

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa kick-start his campaign in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

'Interest rates drop to maximum 12%'

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Vindictive Welshman shuts out Misihairabwi-Mushonga

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

'We cannot operate in silos,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF rerun results expected today

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ndoro creates chaos in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Majome speaks out

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Foreign envoys upbeat on free, fair elections

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

17 hrs ago | 3258 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days