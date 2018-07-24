Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Chamisa leads in unofficial results

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Human Right Lawyer Doug Coltart has posted unofficial 2018 presidential election results on social media.

The unofficial results suggest that MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa might be leading in the polls. Here are the unofficial results below:




Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Bmwx3 on sale

Full desktop on sale

Mini bus for sale

Atlas bandsaw

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Merc c270cdi on sale

Goat farming business


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

3 hrs ago | 6491 Views

Man storms polling station throws Zanu PF regalia at queuing voters

28 mins ago | 324 Views

'Two results from the same area are not consistent'

33 mins ago | 716 Views

ZEC do your job, Zimbabweans are waiting

55 mins ago | 696 Views

Khupe MDC-T spokesperson concedes defeat

58 mins ago | 1533 Views

Business happy with polls conduct

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chiwenga absence conspicuous, says Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Ziscosteel resuscitation begins

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mthwakazi revolution just like other revolutions- Activist

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Gutu congratulates Biti in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 3348 Views

EU observer witness Zanu PF bus in fraudulent voters - we need a clean start

3 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Zimbabwe Elections: Results Live Update

3 hrs ago | 6491 Views

Presidential hopefuls express satisfaction over voting process

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe election: Voter collapses and dies

11 hrs ago | 5958 Views

Zimbabwe election: 'Entire polling station disappears'

11 hrs ago | 11230 Views

ZEC: Vote counting underway

12 hrs ago | 8075 Views

Polling stations close

14 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mr Mugabe still has no shame

15 hrs ago | 7339 Views

Mnangagwa voted 'illegally'

16 hrs ago | 19443 Views

WATCH: 992 people vote out of 611 registered voters

16 hrs ago | 8743 Views

Zec chair declares Mashonaland provinces as having highest voters

16 hrs ago | 5743 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

17 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

17 hrs ago | 6214 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

18 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

19 hrs ago | 11725 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

19 hrs ago | 9114 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

19 hrs ago | 1853 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

20 hrs ago | 2669 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

20 hrs ago | 2890 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

20 hrs ago | 4032 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

20 hrs ago | 966 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

20 hrs ago | 694 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

20 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

21 hrs ago | 2914 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

22 hrs ago | 6264 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

22 hrs ago | 5753 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

22 hrs ago | 2413 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 7813 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

22 hrs ago | 12152 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 757 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

23 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

23 hrs ago | 7693 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 879 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

23 hrs ago | 2268 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

23 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

23 hrs ago | 1075 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

23 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

24 hrs ago | 169 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

24 hrs ago | 2225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days