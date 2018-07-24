Chamisa leads in unofficial results

Business / Local

by Staff Reporter

Good morning Zimbabwe,

We've been working through the night to collate polling station returns (V11 Forms) sent in by YOU — the citizens. The response has been overwhelming! Here is the latest: https://t.co/ddBxrYSlR2 (N.B. NOT official results) #ZimbabweElections2018 pic.twitter.com/hoD5U9fdb6 — Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) July 31, 2018

Human Right Lawyer Doug Coltart has posted unofficial 2018 presidential election results on social media.The unofficial results suggest that MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa might be leading in the polls. Here are the unofficial results below: