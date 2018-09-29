Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Business / Local

Aiden Mhere declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

by Agencies
29 Sep 2018 at 12:23hrs | Views
Hippo Valley Estates acting chief executive officer, Aiden Mhere, has been declared the 2017 Chartered Secretary of the Year. The runner-up is Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) corporate services director, Avilla Dororosa Goba.
 
Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) secretary and chief executive Farai Musamba made the announcement at the institute's annual conference banquet held at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls on Friday (September 28) evening.

Mr Mhere was a few weeks ago appointed acting chief executive officer of Hippo Valley Estates, which has the overall responsibility for Tongaat Hullet businesses in Zimbabwe.

According to the citation read by Dr Musamba before he was presented with the Chartered Secretary of the Year Trophy, Mr Mhere last year championed and succeeded in putting together the commercial framework that led to the formation of the Fuel Ethanol Company of Zimbabwe (FECZ),which is Zimbabwe's second largest fuel ethanol producer.

FECZ was incorporated in June 2017. It officially started trading in fuel ethanol in August of the same year. The company is a private-public partnership in which government, through the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe, holds 50 percent of the equity.

The company is highly productive and empowers local sugarcane farmers whose molasses are purchased for feedstock in ethanol production. FECZ's contribution to Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves by way of import substitution is significant.

Dr Musamba added that Mr Mhere has a passion for community development and personally contributes to society through education, sports and economic empowerment initiatives.

He said Mr Mhere is an educationist at heart, having graduated from Gweru Teacher's College. He contributed immensely to the success of Trust Academy as its principal.

He was also instrumental in the registration of Trust Academy as a college and ran the institution for three years on behalf of the Zimbabwe Project Trust.

Dr Musamba went on to say Mr Mhere is in the process of setting up formal structures to establish an education foundation which he hopes will be in place by the end of 2019.

Mr Mhere is an associate member of ICSAZ. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He also holds an Advanced Management Programme qualification from the University of Pretoria and University of London.

He has more than 30 years' experience in a wide range of business activities, which include lecturing, accountancy, general management and administration.

At Hippo Valley Estates, Mr Mhere has the overall responsibility for running key business operations, which include sugar production, an ethanol plant and animal feeds factory in Triangle as well as the estate's marketing and procurement division, enterprise development division and livestock production unit.

Mrs Goba, the runner-up for the 2017 Chartered Secretary of the Year Award, is a fellow member and past president of ICSAZ.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree. She is currently finalising her Doctorate in Business Administration with the University of Lusaka.

Mrs Goba has over 35 years of extensive professional experience at different levels of supervisory management with specific areas of expertise in administration and human resources management.

In 2016 she chaired a number of regional meetings within the Communications Regulators Association of Southern Africa (CRASA).

This helped deal with corporate governance issues at a regional level in member countries, including Zimbabwe, thus promoting good leadership and the compliance expected in company secretarial practice.

Mrs Goba's human resources skills contributed to the recruitment and retention of people with critical skills at Potraz.

In administration, Mrs Goba was part of the Potraz team that worked on the construction of the authority's headquarters, which Potraz moved into in September last year thus eliminating rent costs.  

As part of her personal corporate social responsibility, Mrs Goba is a life member of the Jairos Jiri Association and vice-chairperson of the association's Harare branch.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Learn how to cover shoes

Business properties to rent

Toilet sets on sale

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Nice handbags for sale

Dehaulers forsale

Nissan civilian on sale

Honda crv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

37 mins ago | 116 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 900 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 635 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7008 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 778 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 601 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1042 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8294 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3055 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days