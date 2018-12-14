Latest News Editor's Choice


Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
 The Minister  of Finance Mthuli Ncube has appointed a new Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board comprising of six members. The new members are  Callisto Jokonya (Chairperson), Josephine Matambo (Vice Chair), George Guvamatanga, Isaac Kwesu, Memory Nguwi and  Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu.

In October  minister Mthuli Ncube fired the Zimra board which was led by Former Central Intelligence Director Happyton Bonyongwe's wife Willia Bonyongwe.
The dismissal came after Zimra reportedly failed to collect over $4,2 billion from defaulting companies in the private sector as of March 2018, crippling government efforts to fund public sector programmes.

Finance and Economic Development ministry secretary George Guvamatanga said the Zimra board had overstayed its tenure.

"The board's term had already ended and an application for extension of the board's term had been denied by the government," Guvamatanga said then.



Source - Byo24News

