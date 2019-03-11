US$1.5 million lodge opened in victoria Falls

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

A US$1.5 million lodge, Shongwe Lookout has been opened in the heart of the Zambezi Valley's star tourism attraction Victoria Falls.The 23-bedroom lodge, located in the suburbs, was funded by a mix of local and international investors.Jamie Henson, the lodge manager, is a Zimbabwean who has lived in New Zealand for the past 17 years. He says he and his family were lured back by the opportunities in tourism."We were looking at the statistics on tourist numbers in Victoria Falls, and realized there is a very positive future here."Henson arrived in Zimbabwe just before the currency crash last year and said thanks to good management the lodge is still on track to take its first guests from June 1 this year."So far the response from travel agents has been fantastic. They love the concept of what we are doing and say they simply do not have enough accommodation in Victoria Falls at present."Henson said Shongwe Lookout is targeted at "the more discerning traveller" looking for comfort and great value for money.The lodge will offer guests access to two platforms on a viewing tower, with vistas of the Zambezi River and spray rising from Victoria Falls, as well as a pool, restaurant area, boma area and bar.Henson said he and his wife are excited about living in Zimbabwe."My wife is from New Zealand, so we were a bit nervous about how she would adapt. But, so far, we are both loving it. There is so much happening around Victoria Falls, so many young people like us with a passion to make the town the best it can be."It's a really positive place to be."Zimbabwe's Tourism has been projected to reach 15 and 20 percent in the next two years.The tourism industry recorded growth of 7 percent in the first nine months of the 2018 a performance which almost equalled record levels of the late 90s.The country was recently named one of the best countries in the world to visit in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel for 2019.