'Zimbabwe has 2nd highest inflation in the world'

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 hrs ago | Views
The International Monetary Fund has ranked Zimbabwe as the second highest country with inflation in the world in 2019.

Zimbabwe's currency the RTGS$ has been losing value and on Tuesday was trading at 1:5 against the United States dollar.

1.    Venezuela: 10,000,000%

2.    Zimbabwe: 73%

3.    Sudan: 49%

4.    Argentina: 43%

5.    Iran: 37%

6.    South Sudan: 24%

7.    Liberia: 22%

8.    Yemen: 20%

9.    Angola: 17%

10.    Turkey: 17%

11.    Uzbekistan: 16%

12.    Sierra Leone: 15%

13.    Libya: 15%

14.    Haiti: 14%

15.    Egypt: 14%

16.    Nigeria: 11%

17.    Zambia: 10%

18.    Ethiopia: 9%



Source - Byo24News

