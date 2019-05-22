Business / Local
'Zimbabwe has 2nd highest inflation in the world'
9 hrs ago | Views
The International Monetary Fund has ranked Zimbabwe as the second highest country with inflation in the world in 2019.
Zimbabwe's currency the RTGS$ has been losing value and on Tuesday was trading at 1:5 against the United States dollar.
1. Venezuela: 10,000,000%
2. Zimbabwe: 73%
3. Sudan: 49%
4. Argentina: 43%
5. Iran: 37%
6. South Sudan: 24%
7. Liberia: 22%
8. Yemen: 20%
9. Angola: 17%
10. Turkey: 17%
11. Uzbekistan: 16%
12. Sierra Leone: 15%
13. Libya: 15%
14. Haiti: 14%
15. Egypt: 14%
16. Nigeria: 11%
17. Zambia: 10%
18. Ethiopia: 9%
Zimbabwe's currency the RTGS$ has been losing value and on Tuesday was trading at 1:5 against the United States dollar.
1. Venezuela: 10,000,000%
2. Zimbabwe: 73%
3. Sudan: 49%
4. Argentina: 43%
5. Iran: 37%
6. South Sudan: 24%
7. Liberia: 22%
8. Yemen: 20%
10. Turkey: 17%
11. Uzbekistan: 16%
12. Sierra Leone: 15%
13. Libya: 15%
14. Haiti: 14%
15. Egypt: 14%
16. Nigeria: 11%
17. Zambia: 10%
18. Ethiopia: 9%
Source - Byo24News