'Zimbabwe has 2nd highest inflation in the world'

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

The International Monetary Fund has ranked Zimbabwe as the second highest country with inflation in the world in 2019.Zimbabwe's currency the RTGS$ has been losing value and on Tuesday was trading at 1:5 against the United States dollar.1. Venezuela: 10,000,000%2. Zimbabwe: 73%3. Sudan: 49%4. Argentina: 43%5. Iran: 37%6. South Sudan: 24%7. Liberia: 22%8. Yemen: 20%9. Angola: 17%10. Turkey: 17%11. Uzbekistan: 16%12. Sierra Leone: 15%13. Libya: 15%14. Haiti: 14%15. Egypt: 14%16. Nigeria: 11%17. Zambia: 10%18. Ethiopia: 9%