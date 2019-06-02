Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

by Mandla Ndlovu
43 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will be introducing a new currency soon. He was speaking at Candy Shops in Southlea Park in Harare where he was leading this month's cleanup campaign.

President Mnangagwa said no country can develop without using their own currency. In that regard, the government has initiated the processes that will eventually result in the reintroduction of the local currency.

The President also said the current economic challenges would pass as the government has adopted policies to address the situation and expect things to be normal by the end of this year.

The President took the opportunity to condemn businesses for wantonly increasing prices.

 He also warned the opposition members and civic society activists that if they engage in violent protests the government will crush them.

"We must leave a heritage of peace, we must not leave a heritage of violence. No, No, No!" The President said. "We want to bequeath the next generation with a legacy of peace. Zimbabwe allows peaceful demonstrations but if there are warmongers bent on causing wanton destruction, we are ready for them."

Present at the event were  Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Presidential Communications George Charamba and Information Tsar Nick Mangwana.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A billion reasons to believe in Pan Africanism?

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

14 mins ago | 27 Views

How to generate leads without an in-house sales team

25 mins ago | 38 Views

Temba Mliswa confronts Mthuli Ncube

25 mins ago | 225 Views

CANVAS speaks on alleged plot to unseat Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 882 Views

Military crackdown: What have they achieved in Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

LIVE: Maintenance of Public Order Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Criminal case against Mnangagwa over 1 August killings opened

2 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet in tribalism storm

3 hrs ago | 1905 Views

President Mnangagwa's clean-up campaign symbolic

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections and is, ipso facto, illegitimate - condemn EU backdoor legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Biti says, 'Mthuli is a loud mouth that doesn't have a connection with its brain'

3 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Zimbabwe military government abandons senior citizens

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Lupane voters encouraged to shun Zanu-PF and MDC

3 hrs ago | 992 Views

MDC fundraises for political and activist 'prisoners'

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Makamba suspends Francis Mawindi as Telecel Board member

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mthwakazi blocks Econet from bringing Jah Prayzah & Winky to Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Mnangagwa must incorporate a National Day of Prayer and Fasting

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa now mirror of Mugabe's patronage system

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Jilted woman hires thugs to 'rough up' lover

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Businesswoman beds son to cure his mental illness

4 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Man 'drinks' self to death

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

Sex for goat arrangement takes nasty turn

4 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Goblins wreak havoc in family

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

Man steals cellphone to pay for sex

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Horror accident driver jailed

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Drama at school as mistress scurries for safety from enraged lover's wife

4 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Benefits Of Playing Pokies Online

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Inevitable Rise of ZAPU

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Where are you President Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa govt should listen to voice of people

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

US$53m compensation for displaced farmers reconfigured to RTGS$

4 hrs ago | 438 Views

Power cuts cripple Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Lack of confidence hampers FDI inflows

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

David Whitehead sale raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Dabengwa burial snub cannot erase his legacy

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

WATCH: Opposition parties under threat, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

WATCH: Biti says they will drag Zanu-PF screaming and screeching

4 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Hwange Power Station under threat

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa keeps eye on ill-gotten wealth

4 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Economy to contract 3,1%

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Themba Ndlovu, Louis Mhlanga collaborate on new album

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Shutdown documentary to premiere

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Do elections work in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Madinda reserves key players for Dynamos

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Joshua Nkomo lecture set for MSU

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Nicholas Goche faces eviction

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zanu-PF MP in soup over workers' unpaid wages

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Rustlers torment West Nicholson farmers

5 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days