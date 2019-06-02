President Mnangagwa speaks on new currency

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will be introducing a new currency soon. He was speaking at Candy Shops in Southlea Park in Harare where he was leading this month's cleanup campaign.President Mnangagwa said no country can develop without using their own currency. In that regard, the government has initiated the processes that will eventually result in the reintroduction of the local currency.The President also said the current economic challenges would pass as the government has adopted policies to address the situation and expect things to be normal by the end of this year.The President took the opportunity to condemn businesses for wantonly increasing prices.He also warned the opposition members and civic society activists that if they engage in violent protests the government will crush them."We must leave a heritage of peace, we must not leave a heritage of violence. No, No, No!" The President said. "We want to bequeath the next generation with a legacy of peace. Zimbabwe allows peaceful demonstrations but if there are warmongers bent on causing wanton destruction, we are ready for them."Present at the event were Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Presidential Communications George Charamba and Information Tsar Nick Mangwana.