IMF says Zimbabwe must not increase civil servants salaries

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende has urged the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube to increase the civil salaries to match the ever-increasing price of commodities in the country.Hwende statement comes few days after Bloomberg reported that the Internationa Monetary warned Mthuli against increasing the salaries."Salaries of civil servants must be reviewed urgently to alleviate their plight and suffering. It's an insult to award them a duty-free import certificate for cars when they are earning US$38 per month. Mthuli Ncube have a heart." Hwende said.On Sunday Bloomberg said the International Monetary Fund cautioned Zimbabwe's government against boosting wages for state workers unless it has sufficient tax revenue to do so after the introduction of a new currency pushed up inflation and reduced spending power to a 10th of what it was six months ago.Recently Minister Mthuli Ncube told journalists that he is in favor of boosting wages in both the public and private sectors to restore living standards and create consumer demand.Ncube added that he is looking for ways to revive an economy that's forecast to contract this year for the first time in a decade.Lat week doctors announced that they are incapacitated to go to work since their members were getting a paltry 100 USD as a monthly take home.