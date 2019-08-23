Latest News Editor's Choice


UK To Zimbabwe September shipping dates (SPONSORED)

by SmartWuhn Logistics
23 Aug 2019 at 09:37hrs | Views
*SEPTEMBER SHIPPING SCHEDULE*

This advert is for shipment of cars from UK to Zimbabwe (Bulawayo).

Closing: TBC Sailing: 26/09
Arriving: 25/10

Book now to secure your space

Contact SmartWuhn Logistics
Email: info@smartwuhn.com
WhatsApp: https://wa.me/441633671686

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24news

