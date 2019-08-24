Ministry of Finance in USD$3 billion command agriculture scam

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

"Your ministry is rotten," No it is not, It's getting nastier at the Public Accounts Committee : @BitiTendai and Ministry of Finance official Mr Churu. pic.twitter.com/IKmvOmpofH — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 26, 2019

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development reportedly paid about USD$ 3 Billion towards the controversially Command Agriculture without parliament approval uit has emerged.The matter came to light on Monday when the Ministry of Finance officials appeared before the Tendai Biti led Parliament Public Accounts Committee.The officials who included Chief Principal Director Zvinechimwe Ruvinga Churu agrred that in 2018 Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, was allocated 294 million US dollars on the budget but the finance ministry released USD$3.2billion to fund Command Agriculture without documentation.Professor Jonathan Moyo is on record saying the program is a platform used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, General Sibusiso Moyo and oil tycoon Kuda Tagrwirei to steal money form the fiscus.The officials also confirmed that the Finance Ministry loaned unnamed parastatals USD$68 million without supporting vouchers and have no hope of recovering the money.There was an altercation between Churu and Biti when the alter said the Ministry of Finance is rotten because it has persistently breached the constitution, Central Bank law and has been defying parliament in its procurement processesChuru said Biti as being personal because the Ministry had good international credit ratings.