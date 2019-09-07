Latest News Editor's Choice


'Bread to cost $30 in December'

by Mandla Ndlovu
7 hrs ago
Zimbabweans must brace for a dark Christmas as the price of commodities co0ntinue to sky rocket yet the salaries remain the same.

MDC Secretary General Charlton Hwende took to Twitter to lament the prevailing harsh economic reality affecting Zimbabwe.
 
Said Hwende, "Inflation is now at 723% and the price of bread today is at $10 (Rtgs). Screen shot this by Christmas you will be buying bread at $30 or more. Mthuli Ncube has failed we need to stop this economic plunge as a matter of urgency. We need urgent economic and political reforms."

Hwende added that most Zimbabweans were faced with a situation where their salaries were lower than the prices of small goods in supermarkets.

"Tragedy is when you start seeing your salary on price tags of groceries. Mthuli Ncube your Austerity measures are a complete failure. Many people are now surviving on one meal a day."

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that  Dennis Wallah, president of the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe, said the state-run Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe on Monday hiked wheat prices to Z$2,200 from Z$1,600.

"Everything else in terms of the cost of production has been going up; fuel and electricity," he said. "The amount of diesel we are using has also gone up and this contributes to the cost of a loaf. Other input costs are also increasing," Wallah was quoted saying.



Source - Byo24News/ Bloomberg

Most Popular In 7 Days