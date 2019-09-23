Business / Local
RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts
The reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has dismissed reports that is has unfrozen accounts belonging to Kuda Tagwirei’s company Sakunda, Croco Motors and Spartan Securities.
In a statement RBZ said: We have become aware of subsequent fake social media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all the accounts.
We advise that the accounts of the said entities remain frozen pending finalisation of our analyses
Source - Byo24News