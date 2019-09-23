RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

The reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has dismissed reports that is has unfrozen accounts belonging to Kuda Tagwirei’s company Sakunda, Croco Motors and Spartan Securities.In a statement RBZ said: We have become aware of subsequent fake social media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all the accounts.We advise that the accounts of the said entities remain frozen pending finalisation of our analyses