Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

RBZ speaks on Kuda Tagwirei's bank accounts

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has dismissed reports that is has  unfrozen accounts belonging to Kuda Tagwirei’s company Sakunda, Croco Motors and Spartan Securities.

In a statement RBZ said: We have become aware of subsequent fake social media reports suggesting that a directive has since been issued unfreezing some or all the accounts.

We advise that the accounts of the said entities remain frozen pending finalisation of our analyses



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe government responds to American Ambassadors

7 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

4 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

5 hrs ago | 1222 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

5 hrs ago | 3711 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

6 hrs ago | 3751 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

6 hrs ago | 912 Views

Doctors' strike continues

6 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

6 hrs ago | 4959 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

6 hrs ago | 2881 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

6 hrs ago | 1764 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

6 hrs ago | 1989 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

6 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

6 hrs ago | 578 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Madinda is alive'

6 hrs ago | 645 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

7 hrs ago | 934 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

7 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

7 hrs ago | 984 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet increases tariffs

7 hrs ago | 577 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

7 hrs ago | 1921 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

14 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

14 hrs ago | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days