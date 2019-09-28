Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube charms World Bank President

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Sep 2019 at 12:26hrs | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube held a fruitful meeting with the President of world Bank David Malpass at the recently held United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Posting on Twitter Malpass said, "Very nice to see Zimbabwean Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube at UNGA. We discussed the importance of currency + economic liberalization and I am encouraged by the legislative reforms under consideration."

Minister Mthuli Ncube has been getting unpopular in the country due to the economic hardships and the controversial two percent tax that he levies on electronic transactions.

Before becoming Finance Minister Ncube had promised that he will remove the bond note because it was bad money and bad money drives away good money.



Media house proprietor Brighton Musonza said the statements by Malpass were a vote of confidence on the Harare Administration.

"So, to add to the fairly well balanced IMF SMP reverie report, Prof Mthuli Ncube's sterling work has bagged another approval from the World Bank guru. Bit-by-bit, brick-by-brick, Zimbabwean economy can be patched and be given a lease of life." Musonza said.



