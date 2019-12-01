Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

by Stephen Jakes
26 secs ago | Views
BUSINESS people must take advantage of the developing nature of the Lupane town as a Matabeleland North Provincial Capital by venturing in the vast brick molding business.

Lupane's Kusile Rural District Council Chief Executive officer Christopher Chuma  recently urged the businesses to invest in the Lupane town construction through making bricks using the vast available clay soils in the district.

Lupane was accorded the Matabeleland North provincial capital status in the recent year and has since gotten a Lupane Statue University constructed prompting the influx of people who come for to learn at the institution.

Bricks sources for the current construction works are companies such as Bulawayo's McDonalds Bricks and others from outside Lupane.

Work are on progress as the local authorities are embarked on efforts to construct residential houses, industrial properties and central business district buildings which will gobble quite huge quantities of bricks.

Chuma said Lupane has got vast tracks of clay which is being underutilized that businesses can take advantage of and start bricks molding companies.

"We must form bricks making industries here which can be hub of development of our provincial capital," Chuma said.


Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

2 mins ago | 4 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

44 mins ago | 197 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1719 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

16 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4876 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

18 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5110 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3711 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5011 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3322 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7250 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

23 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

23 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

23 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

23 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

23 hrs ago | 304 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

23 hrs ago | 389 Views

3 liberation war heroes buried

23 hrs ago | 304 Views

DStv gives local clients Christmas bonus

23 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Rains damage 35 Matebeleland South schools

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

Kirsty Coventry steps down

23 hrs ago | 1530 Views

I'll knock out Manyuchi: Donga

23 hrs ago | 252 Views

Joel Ngodzo is the Castle Lager Soccer Star

23 hrs ago | 518 Views

Sanctions on Zimbabwe condemned

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwean student among UK top 10 Rare Rising Stars

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chiwenga commissions 2 bridges

23 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chinese firm to set up hospital in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

There's only one Zanu-PF, claims Khaya Moyo

23 hrs ago | 256 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days