Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

Business / Local

by Stephen Jakes

BUSINESS people must take advantage of the developing nature of the Lupane town as a Matabeleland North Provincial Capital by venturing in the vast brick molding business.Lupane's Kusile Rural District Council Chief Executive officer Christopher Chuma recently urged the businesses to invest in the Lupane town construction through making bricks using the vast available clay soils in the district.Lupane was accorded the Matabeleland North provincial capital status in the recent year and has since gotten a Lupane Statue University constructed prompting the influx of people who come for to learn at the institution.Bricks sources for the current construction works are companies such as Bulawayo's McDonalds Bricks and others from outside Lupane.Work are on progress as the local authorities are embarked on efforts to construct residential houses, industrial properties and central business district buildings which will gobble quite huge quantities of bricks.Chuma said Lupane has got vast tracks of clay which is being underutilized that businesses can take advantage of and start bricks molding companies."We must form bricks making industries here which can be hub of development of our provincial capital," Chuma said.