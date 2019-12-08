Latest News Editor's Choice


Texas Meat Markets officially opens

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago
Texas Meat Markets has officially opened its new branch in Bulawayo.

The branch is located at corner 14th and 15th Avenue  and is already offering Christmas special to customers.

The opening was done on Saturday.

Retail Operations Manager, Jeffrey Grundy they chose the location because it was  convenient for both those in the city centre and those from the Belmont area.

"Texas group has expanded and our brands Texas meat had one branch 12 years ago. We now have to more 12 branches," said Grundy.



