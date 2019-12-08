Business / Local
New guest house for Bulawayo opened
A new guest lodge has been opened in Bulawayo with a bit cheaper lodging rates than the prevailing prices in many lodges in the city.
The guest house named Tholumuzi was opened recently in Trenance, Bulawayo.
The guest house set its price $20 less than other lodges in the city. Most of them which range from $60 upwards.
Source - Stephen Jakes