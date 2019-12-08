Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo man is in trouble after he looted groceries worth $29 100 at Reekays Supermarket in the city.

Bruce Chafa (27) pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded Chafa to January 2.

The court was told that sometime between August and September 2019,  Chafa went to Reekays Supermarket  where he showed attendants some fake ecocash messages purporting to them that he had made a purchase of groceries.

Believing the ecocash messages to be true, the employees allowed him to take groceries.

Chafa repeatedly collected groceries from the supermarket using the same modus operandi.

The offence came to light when Walter Dhobha was checking his financial books and he discovered that the written purchases on the book used by his employees was not tallying with the amount reflecting on the cell phone used for ecocash transactions.

A report made to the police led to Chafa's arrest

Source - Stephen Jakes

