VAYA takes to the skies with the launch of VAYA Air Charter

by Agencies
Victoria Falls - December 19, 2019: Cassava On Demand has launched VAYA Air Charter, a service that will allow business and tourist travellers to hire private planes to any destination.

The service will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and will see VAYA - which in the past year has successfully rolled out many services under its VAYA Mobility, VAYA Logistics and VAYA Tractor brands - take to the skies with VAYA Air Charter.

It comes a week after VAYA unveiled two new services - VAYA Cross Border and VAYA Intercity - ahead of the busy holiday season.  

Speaking at the launch of VAYA Air Charter in Victoria Falls on Thursday, Cassava on Demand CEO Mrs Dorothy Zimuto said the service will transform air travel in Zimbabwe.

"We are proud to unveil VAYA Air Charter, a new service which we believe will transform the air travel in Zimbabwe forever."

Mr Zimuto said the service will link customers requiring a chartered plane to the various operators that VAYA is in  partnership with.

"VAYA Air Charter will give the business and tourist traveller the ability to travel on their own schedule. It will offer privacy and convenient access to hundreds of airports," said Mrs Zimuto, adding that VAYA Air Charter would save time and eliminate the long hours spent in airport lounges and queues.

She said to charter a plane customers only need to provide their travelling details and VAYA will get back to them within the hour with quotations from service providers so they can make a choice based on their personal needs.

She said VAYA Air Charter will greatly enhance the transit and holiday experience of tourists in Zimbabwe.
"On arrival in Zimbabwe, VAYA Air Charter will fly to whatever destination they want to visit so they can experience Zimbabwean hospitality at their own pace," she said.

She added that VAYA Air Charter would also provide an opportunity for tour operators to offer their clients several more options when booking their packages.

