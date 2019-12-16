Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Hwange to produce coking coal

by Ashley Kondo
52 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's coal mining sector is set to experience a major boost following the setting up of a US$60 million coking coal plant in Lukhosi, Hwange by a Chinese firm, Dinson Colliery.

Over the years, the country's most significant use of coal has been limited to electricity generation through the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

The latest development of setting up a coking coal plant will enable the country to realize maximum benefits from the vast coal deposits in Hwange as coking coal may be used for a number of things, including steel production.

Dinson Colliery Manager, Mr. Steve Xing said the plant would be set up in two phases with an investment injection of US$30 million at each phase.

"We have two phases. We are injecting US$30 million at each phase.

"At the first the first phase, we are coming up with the battery oven which will produce 200 000 tonnes of coking coal per year", he said.

The US$ 60 million project, currently employs 100 locals and is expected to employ an additional 500 workers upon completion.

The community is also set to benefit amid plans to build a school in the area and to sink boreholes.

"Currently we are concluding building our offices. After that, we will build one school for the community and drill more boreholes around the area as part of our efforts to bring development to the community", added Mr. Xing.


Source - Ashley Kondo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mphoko teaches Zimbabweans to cook traditional food

4 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Christmas isn't christian: The pagan roots of the winter holiday

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

'I was used!' Jacob Zuma claims

5 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on re-joining ZANU PF reports

6 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Jonathan Moyo to launch music album in 2020

7 hrs ago | 2311 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa speaks on meeting Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 5083 Views

'Ndebele commanders led Shona soldiers to fight whites in 1896' says Charamba

9 hrs ago | 2189 Views

PROPHECY: Marry Chiwenga to cause lots of bloodshed in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 5738 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

10 hrs ago | 630 Views

Land is ours forever, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Govt responds to fake versity fees hike messages

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

WATCH: Schools must stop with-holding Gr 7 results over unpaid fees, says Coventry

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Khombi accident claims 10 lives along Harare-Nyamapanda highway

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Second-hand vehicles will not be restricted, says Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Chiwenga to spend Christmas behind bars

11 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa rolls out donkey project in Matabeleland South

11 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabweans to be honest and fight corruption

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Norton flyover bridge

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Central bank injects more notes into circulation

11 hrs ago | 609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days