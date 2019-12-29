Caster Oil vows to end fuel crisis

Business / Local

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Oil Castor vowed to end Zimbabwe's fuel crisis encouraging farmers to invest in castor bean farming to generate bio diesel production.Portia Maposa the founder of Oil Castor reveal that caster bean farming is the way to go in enhancing fuel crisis in Zimbabwe.She said, "l urge farmers to unite and flexible in their crops and engage the castor bean so that we have our own made fuel.The bean is of advantage in production it can be the harvested for seven years in every one month producing 20 000 litres per hectare".Speaking to Bulawayo 24 News Takudzwa Chifamba the Chemistry Engineer for Oil Castor reflected that castor bean is one of the most effective biomasses used to make bio diesel, a renewable fuel.He added that, "The castor bean produces multi bio lubricants as motor oil and gear oil to counter the economic situation in Zimbabwe".Martin Nyanhanda The Environmental Engineer for Oil Castor reflected that the Castor bean can also be farmed to counter climate change as it attracts rains.