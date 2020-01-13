Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Netone gives birth to Club 373

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
NetOne has come up with one of the fascinating product for prepaid customers Club 373.

 It is a content subscription based service covering news, lifestyle tips, devotion, fun and love tips and health tips.

 The content is accessed via text messages, making the product accessible to all customers, including those with feature phones.

The subscription is accessed by dialing *373# and select a package from 3 packages are available (Daily, Weekly and Monthly).

Moreover,the content service includes sports news, African history, Bible Quotes, business news and many more concepts that make up our day to day activities.

Source - Byo24News

