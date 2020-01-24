Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

by Agencies
1 hr ago | Views

The continued weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar against erratic tariff reviews poses a serious threat to the viability of mobile network operators, industry players have highlighted.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) last received a tariff review in October 2019 when their regulator, the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), awarded a 95.39% tariff increase.

At the time, Potraz said "the previous tariff schedule was no longer valid owing to continued cost escalations for operators".

The cost of doing business in the country has however remained elevated as businesses grapple with fluctuations in exchange rates between the local dollar and the US dollar.

In October, the Zimbabwe dollar was trading at 15.7 to the US dollar. But the local currency has since tumbled to a rate 17.5 or higher on the interbank market.

The depreciating Zimbabwe dollar has meant MNOs and telecoms operators (telcos) will have to fork out more to buy the US dollars that they critically need to pay for imported supplies and licence fees to keep their vital service platforms operational and to maintain a reasonable grade of service.

To keep up with new technologies, telcos need to invest in CAPEX (capital expenditure). Failure to adequately do so has already seen a reversal in the viability of telecoms companies, as revenues fall due to suboptimal tariffs.

For an industry that relies heavily on imported and ever changing software and hardware components, the affordability and availability of foreign currency is crucial.

However at current tariffs, MNOs will find it difficult to buy foreign currency to reinvest in their businesses.

Telecel recently highlighted the challenges which it said are choking their business.

"Specifically, rapid depreciation of the local currency and the levels of tariff increases approved, which continue to lag behind inflation, have affected the ability to meet the (business)' foreign currency-denominated obligations, especially spares for equipment and service level agreements and support," Telecel said in a recent statement.

Competitors, Econet and NetOne have also highlighted that current tariffs are now
sub-economic.

In its latest trading update, Econet said: "Our tariff continues to lag behind inflation and given the rapid local currency depreciation since February 2019, the tariffs are now at sub-economic levels."

Econet, together with other industry players, said it will continue to engage with Potraz in an effort to adopt a tariff regime that will ensure continued viability of the sector as well as quality of service.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

7 hrs ago | 4389 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

7 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

7 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Machete gangs go underground

7 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

7 hrs ago | 4447 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

7 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

7 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

7 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 4778 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

7 hrs ago | 2152 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

7 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

7 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

7 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

7 hrs ago | 863 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

7 hrs ago | 839 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Family of girls runover by Honda Fit demand driver's arrest

7 hrs ago | 639 Views

Armed robbers target hitch-hikers

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

'No Coronavirus threat in Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Businesses to pay tax in forex

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Absentee trio back at Bosso

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bosso's British coah in permit woes

7 hrs ago | 286 Views

Security guard killed in robbery

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF to summon ministers

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiyangwa to handpick new AAG executive

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Antipas set to be named Warriors coach

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Police intensify raids on illegal miners

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senior doctors back at work

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Machete gang robs business centre

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe urged to strengthen graft investigation tactics

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Government, civil servants strike pay deal

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zanu-PF MP arrested

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Joshua Nkomo's properties exempted from paying rates

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Plate League gong

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

The dictators club at it again (SDAC)

18 hrs ago | 2323 Views

63 illegal miners arrested in Bindura

21 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Breaking: Mnangagwa's wife robbed

22 hrs ago | 18818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days