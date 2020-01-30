Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

ZITF prepares for 2020 trade show case

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company has started preparing for the 2020 trade show case scheduled to take place from 21-25 April 2020.


Marketing & PR Manager Stella Nkomo said with just under three months to go to the 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, preparations are well on course.

"The marketing and promotion campaign which was officially launched in November last year has gained traction with a total of 231 direct exhibitors having heeded the call to book exhibition space," Nkomo said.

"In terms of space taken, 38,882 square metres of the available 49,631 square metres of exhibition space has been taken up (78%). As show organisers we are delighted that our exhibitors continue to see value in the exhibition, particularly in challenging economic times such as this when the temptation is to scrap all marketing-related expenditure."

Nkomo said it may be surprising to know that global industry statistics have revealed that whilst attendees and exhibition space did indeed decrease during economic downturns, trade shows continued to attract key buyers, whilst the percentage of attendees who planned to buy remained high, even during the toughest financial years. 

"By analysing a range of key metrics including traffic density, buying plans, audience interest factor, first time attendees, buying influence, and the average hours spent visiting exhibits, the Centre for Exhibition Industry Research discovered that economic recession had little effect on the value of trade shows for exhibitors," she said.

"One of the reasons for this is that the trade show medium is a cost-effective way of reinforcing a business's brand presence, reputation and position – and it offers a substantial and measurable return on investment.Whilst your business typically must chase potential new clients to gain new custom, at trade shows potential customers come directly to you. By moving directly to a key stage of the sales process – personal contact with genuinely interested buyers – you are significantly reducing the amount of time it takes to secure a deal."

She said  additionally, trade shows are a particularly useful place for small and medium-sized businesses to develop leads and generate sales. Nkomo said attendees are actively looking for solutions to problems – and you have a great opportunity to reach out and offer those solutions, to people who may never have heard of you or your company.

"We therefore urge all current and potential customers to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the premier engagement platform between and among trading & cooperating partners, potential investors, international and local businesspeople," she said.

"Last year 86% of customers indicated that they made useful contacts during the show while 88% noted that they will recommend the show to their peers. We are expecting approximately 90% returning exhibitors and 10% first-time exhibitors to participate."

She said the annual multi-sectoral trade showcase will take place from 21-25 April 2020, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, running under the theme, "Augmenting Trade & Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu Council of elders member Beven Senda laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabweans not involved in the death of SA police captain

3 hrs ago | 2639 Views

3 family members die in house fire

13 hrs ago | 2904 Views

Judge blasts lawyer for exposing Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 5588 Views

Man jailed over Mnangagwa insult

13 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Shiri sued over car hiring fees

13 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Confusion over Chombo's prosecution

13 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF proposes upward review of food relief

13 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Town Secretary arrested

13 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Cop killing machete gang denied bail

13 hrs ago | 495 Views

Kamambo courts Chiyangwa

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Chamisa flies to SA to confer with Mbeki, Ramaphosa

13 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Unrestrained money supply growth sinking Zim Dollar

18 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Chiwenga suffering from monster he created - Law expert

20 hrs ago | 10934 Views

Jonathan Moyo predicts another Zimbabwe coup next month

21 hrs ago | 13136 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa tells Donald Trump to keep his America

21 hrs ago | 8039 Views

Ministry of youth human resources manager jailed

22 hrs ago | 2880 Views

We are still holding unto the receipts hoping for a miracle

23 hrs ago | 2324 Views

The wrong resurrection

23 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Not doing well at O-Level is not the end of the world

23 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa church interface on this Saturday

23 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Chiwenga tours Kanyemba projects

23 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Zimbabwe back to 2008 era, says MDC

23 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe's hard-pressed war vets demand more

23 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Zesa in showdown with coal producers

23 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zimra misses Mthuli Ncube's tax condition

23 hrs ago | 3863 Views

GMB stocks depleted

23 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Fastjet expands Zimbabwe network

24 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Zimbabweans turn to cheap makeshift schools

24 hrs ago | 995 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's cop disarmed by a half-dressed man

24 hrs ago | 2599 Views

'Chiwenga arm-twisting Judiciary'

24 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa escalate fight

24 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Mnangagwa's cabinet letting country down big time

24 hrs ago | 456 Views

How many Justices Dube-Banda does Zimbabwe have?

24 hrs ago | 927 Views

Chamisa says 'Zimbabwe now a threat to SADC's peace and stability'

24 hrs ago | 719 Views

Trump to add more names on Zimbabwe sanctions list

24 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Zifa's Warriors coach headache

24 hrs ago | 498 Views

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

24 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

30 Jan 2020 at 09:04hrs | 1167 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

30 Jan 2020 at 09:03hrs | 921 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

30 Jan 2020 at 09:03hrs | 367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days