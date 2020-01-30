ZITF prepares for 2020 trade show case

Business / Local

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company has started preparing for the 2020 trade show case scheduled to take place from 21-25 April 2020.

Marketing & PR Manager Stella Nkomo said with just under three months to go to the 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, preparations are well on course."The marketing and promotion campaign which was officially launched in November last year has gained traction with a total of 231 direct exhibitors having heeded the call to book exhibition space," Nkomo said."In terms of space taken, 38,882 square metres of the available 49,631 square metres of exhibition space has been taken up (78%). As show organisers we are delighted that our exhibitors continue to see value in the exhibition, particularly in challenging economic times such as this when the temptation is to scrap all marketing-related expenditure."Nkomo said it may be surprising to know that global industry statistics have revealed that whilst attendees and exhibition space did indeed decrease during economic downturns, trade shows continued to attract key buyers, whilst the percentage of attendees who planned to buy remained high, even during the toughest financial years."By analysing a range of key metrics including traffic density, buying plans, audience interest factor, first time attendees, buying influence, and the average hours spent visiting exhibits, the Centre for Exhibition Industry Research discovered that economic recession had little effect on the value of trade shows for exhibitors," she said."One of the reasons for this is that the trade show medium is a cost-effective way of reinforcing a business's brand presence, reputation and position – and it offers a substantial and measurable return on investment.Whilst your business typically must chase potential new clients to gain new custom, at trade shows potential customers come directly to you. By moving directly to a key stage of the sales process – personal contact with genuinely interested buyers – you are significantly reducing the amount of time it takes to secure a deal."She said additionally, trade shows are a particularly useful place for small and medium-sized businesses to develop leads and generate sales. Nkomo said attendees are actively looking for solutions to problems – and you have a great opportunity to reach out and offer those solutions, to people who may never have heard of you or your company."We therefore urge all current and potential customers to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the premier engagement platform between and among trading & cooperating partners, potential investors, international and local businesspeople," she said."Last year 86% of customers indicated that they made useful contacts during the show while 88% noted that they will recommend the show to their peers. We are expecting approximately 90% returning exhibitors and 10% first-time exhibitors to participate."She said the annual multi-sectoral trade showcase will take place from 21-25 April 2020, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, running under the theme, "Augmenting Trade & Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision."