Workers accuse Isandla Esihle (Ruoko Rwakana) director of not paying them

Business / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Workers at Isandla Esihle (Ruoko Rwakana) Trust have accused their employer Never Bonde of using them and failing to pay them.They said Bonde of running the organisation only to satisfy himself alone at the expense of the workers.Elliot Benura said Bonde recently retrenched four workers and replaced them with one Bryton Mlotshwa.He said the concerned workers have been trying to locate Bonde at his offices but he keeps it locked.Another worker said Bonde and the workers had agreed for a US$20 per fortnight pay but Bonde has not met his contractual obligation for the past four months now.Bonde in response said the demands by the workers were unrealistic because they wanted to be paid in forex which he hardly gets.He admitted that some of the workers are on suspension because of their noise.