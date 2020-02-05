Latest News Editor's Choice


Business now enjoying profiteering - ZCTU

by Stephen Jakes
47 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions Secretary General Japhet Moyo has said businesses are not enjoying profiteering underrated as the government is instead inactive in facilitating the increase in workers income but remain silent on the prices escalation.

"Business start to enjoy profiteering. Obviously the advent of IS 142 2020 has brought a windfall for most businesses at the moment. They have been allowed to index their goods and services contrary utilities like power or water and wages that have remained lagging behind in costs," Moyo said.

"When SI 142 2020 was introduced they cried foul but suddenly they have discovered it was to their advantage. They now want "government to be given time to stabilize the exchange rate" something they know its impossible at the moment. Assuming the exchange rate stabilizes in the next six months, to them they would have made big money by then."

He said they do not want anyone to talk about exchange rate when it comes to wages and salaries but it is their only reason why they are raising cost of goods and services.

"Why is government  allowing business to get away with murder?  Government is the biggest employer. Not that only, but Cabinet Ministers and MPs are business leaders.  Workers will have to fight back otherwise this generation and the one to come are condemned to well planned man induced poverty," he said.

Source - Byo24News

