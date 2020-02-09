Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

'Zimbabwe's future is exciting' says Mthuli Ncube

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 secs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has expressed optimism over the economic future of the country saying the government is implementing reforms that will make Zimbabwe exciting.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Ncube said, "Despite all the hurdles and all the barriers, Zimbabwe in 2019 leaped 15 places in the Global Ease of Doing Business rankings. As we look to improve this in 2020, privatisation is a big part of this story.

"For the first time in living memory, Zimbabwe achieved a balanced budget. We have our fiscal and monetary fate in our own hands. We have a talented, educated and devoted workforce, ready to get to work. And we have natural resources a-plenty, ready to drive our economy forward. The Zimbabwean future is, therefore, an exciting one. With patience and discipline, we will overcome all the hurdles that lay in our path and build a better future for all."

The Minister added that the government will soon advertise the privatization of some State Owned Enterprises.

"We will advance the partial privatisation of the telecom company (Netone) and motor-vehicle assembly company (Willovale Mazda Motor Industries), capitalise our Silo Foods Industries, privatise banking assets and more. We want to have a private sector-led economy in Zimbabwe. And for the private sector to lead, we must privatise!" added Ncube.

On the wages and purchasing power, the Minister said the government had responded by increasing the salaries of civil servants.

"In the current environment, both wages and purchasing power have taken a big hit. The government, therefore, has a responsibility to support consumers and the private sector as a whole. As part of the currency reform agenda, we have had inevitable wage compression. This is part of the liberalisation process. We have responded by propping up the wages of the civil servants, and we hope the private sector acts in kind. Dollarisation inertia, unfortunately, means that retailers are still pricing in US dollars and simply translating it to the local currency. This is squashing the purchasing power of current wages. We are closing that gap by allowing wages to rise."






Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Malawi Constitutional court orders fresh elections

22 mins ago | 91 Views

Perence Shiri's bloody history detailed

47 mins ago | 400 Views

Econet taps AR to launch YoPlay Hunt game - a 1st in Africa

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man dies in Honda Fit and Falcon College bus head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Chiwenga's wife denied access to matrimonal home again

3 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Tsenengamu refuses to go for Zanu-PF political orientation

4 hrs ago | 2314 Views

By-Election results do not represent will of the people

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Man stabs villager in a quarrel at a beer drinking party

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa gives cops a salary rise

4 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Mutsvangwa feud with Tagwirei exposed

4 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Naming, shaming not Zanu-PF policy, says Chinamasa

5 hrs ago | 1376 Views

16 new magistrates sworn in

5 hrs ago | 912 Views

Chamisa ally wants Chinese nationals barred from entering Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa upbeat about deliberations at AU summit

6 hrs ago | 950 Views

Maize meal 'cartel' boss evades MPs over US$27m RBZ payment

6 hrs ago | 929 Views

MDC attacks Mnangagwa for 'misleading' AU

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Jonathan Moyo sponsored Chamisa 2018 Presidential campaign

6 hrs ago | 1652 Views

The people using Tsenengamu and Matutu exposed

6 hrs ago | 2842 Views

US$17.7 million loan blocked foreigners from Feruka pipeline

7 hrs ago | 728 Views

Youths corner Zanu-PF MP

7 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Rushinga elders dance for Auxillia Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Kalisto Gwanetsa reads riot act to school heads over poor results

7 hrs ago | 462 Views

Herentals match-fixing details emerge

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe police pay schedule leaked to the media

8 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Binga

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

Chamisa throws another curve ball at Masvingo mayor's faction

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa blundered by jumping into AfCFTA deep end

8 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa to operate One-Stop Border Post in 2024

9 hrs ago | 1441 Views

De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

9 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe charms ICC

9 hrs ago | 758 Views

Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe military dominates civilian space

9 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Headmaster kills self ahead of AGM

9 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Sextortion haunts women

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

10 hrs ago | 722 Views

Workmates clash over boss

10 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Some degrees to become obsolete

10 hrs ago | 3483 Views

Mupfumira granted relief

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Chamisa accused of using politicians from Matabeleland only to discard them later

10 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Mujuru snubs Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Axed Zanu-PF youth leaders in extortion storm

10 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Market rejects Zimdollar

10 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Chamisa meets Bulawayo's divided structures

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Man threatens to shoot employee for quitting job

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

MDC's night of long knives in Masvingo

10 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chamisa's security detail assaults ZBC cameraman

11 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested for 'corruption’

11 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Machete gangsters attack mine workers

11 hrs ago | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days