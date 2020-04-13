Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

#COVID19 lockdown(s) unlocks potential to informal traders – care to read on?

by Stephen Jakes
13 Apr 2020 at 07:41hrs | Views
Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association director Micheal Ndiweni has said the global #COVID19 pandemic has left a trail of ramifications to persons in the informal sector due to full or partial lockdowns that have been imposed by many countries in the world curtailing or out rightly banning trading in market places. 


He said the International Labour Organisation (ILO) (2020) states that two (2) billion people work in the informal sector, mostly in emerging and developing economies and are particularly at #COVID19 induced risk.

"With around 90%  of people in the informal sector in Zimbabwe,  millions of people have lost their daily incomes as we all know most of vendors and informal traders survive on hand to mouth. In most countries street vendors, informal traders have no savings, social security schemes including our country Zimbabwe," he said. 

"Many of our members have lost their little savings will not be able to re-start their businesses after the lockdown in the recovery period. Some will not be able to pay school fees for their children. Some are struggling to access medication. A lot of them are on imposed starvation since are unable to go to the market, sell and replenish supplies after the little they bought has been exhausted."

Ndiweni said the situation is dire in many of our members and hunger and starvation is exposing many to the risk of loss of life as some live with chronic diseases.

"Our organization has not been folding hands, it has been highly involved in pushing government to introduce social grants and other short term coping mechanisms.  @Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association  does not view all these interventions sustainable. We have continue to give our members information on precautionary measures i.e social distancing albeit very difficult because our members are struggling to put meals on the table and washing hands among other practical measures," he said. 

"We call upon government to consider partially opening markets and introduce shifts for vendors and informal traders, this is must be backed by strict monitoring of WHO recommended precautionary measures. Lessons can be drawn from how Indian market places have operating with strict monitoring from health experts and law enforcement agents."

He said the lockdown presents our organization with an opportunity to self-introspect. 

"With travel embargoes being imposed even here within the SADC region, where most of our women Informal Cross Borders (ICBTs) have been cross-crossing to buy raw materials, buy and sell goods, we are motivated to summon all our ingenuity to  introduce new innovative ideas to burst the dependence on doing business  in the neighbouring countries as some previous strategies we were using might not be tenable in the foreseeable future," he said.

"We shall be unveiling new innovative initiatives/strategies that will continue to empower our membership and improve their livelihoods and household incomes.  We are buoyant in our new found energy to try new ideas and continue floating in the radical global shift. We hope social movements and civil society organizations will see this paradigm shift in doing business as an opportunity to adapt and change from the traditional ways of doings things."

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 782 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 227 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 145 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2151 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3066 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 964 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3647 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6242 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9727 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2512 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5126 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1784 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5621 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2872 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

13 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 621 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days