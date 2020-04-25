RBZ denies raiding foreign currency accounts

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu





The RBZ (the Bank) would like to urge members of the public to dismiss, with utmost contempt, the tweet alleging that the Bank has raided Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs). The article further alleges that the Bank is withholding approval of withdrawal of free funds by NGOs. 1/3



No FCAs have been raided. Furthermore, holders of free funds will continue to have unfettered access to their funds in line with Statutory Instrument 85 of 2020.



Members of the public should therefore disregard the falsehoods being peddled through social media as such claims are meant to cause panic and despondency.



The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe of Zimbabwe has assured Zimbabweans that their nostro accounts have not been raided.The Central Bank was responding to social media reports that some Non-Government Organisation were failing to access their forex because RBZ had raided them.Read the statement from the bank below: