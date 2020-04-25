Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

by Staff Reporter
30 secs ago | Views
TO ALL BANKS

Directive to Freeze Bank Accounts of Attached List of Ecocash and OneMoney  Customers (Agents) Suspected of Involvement in Illicit Foreign Currency Transactions and / or Money Laundering Please find attached list of Ecocash and One Money customers suspected of involvement in illicit foreign currency transactions and / or money laundering.

You are directed to identify all accounts of the listed persons / entities that are linked either to Ecocash or to One Money (i.e. accounts that allow the customer to move funds between the bank account and the mobile money wallet, and / or vice versa) and to, immediately freeze such accounts.

You are also required to submit by close of business on 3 May 2020, KYC information in respect of each customer, including (a) details of the accounts identified and frozen including balances, (b) business address of the entity, (c) names of all directors (d) name and contact details of the MD/CEO (e) list of the shareholders (f) list of the Ultimate Beneficial Owners and (g) the entity's nature of business and source of funds.

It is critical that the freezing be effected immediately as any delay can result in funds being moved from the accounts before freezing is effected.

Oliver Chiperesa
Acting Director-General
Financial Intelligence Unit




Source - online

