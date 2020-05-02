RBZ offers reward over a man seen desplaying Zim dollars

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu





A video clip has been circulating on social media since Monday the 4" of May, 2020, showing a man, sitting in a vehicle, bragging and showing off packaged brand new $5 notes.



A video clip has been circulating on social media since Monday the 4" of May, 2020, showing a man, sitting in a vehicle, bragging and showing off packaged brand new $5 notes. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank), in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Zimbabwe (FIV), is keen to interview the man to establish the circumstances under which he came into possession of the cash.



The Bank is offering a financial reward to the first person who will provide information leading to the positive identification and location of the man in the video.



Anyone with such information should contact Tichafa Chigaba on 0772207310, in strict confidence or come in person to the FIU offices at 4th Floor, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, 80 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.



The man is also encouraged to come forward and present himself to the FIU to assist with investigations.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank), in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Unit of Zimbabwe (FIV), is keen to interview the man to establish the circumstances under which he came into possession of the cash.The Bank is offering a financial reward to the first person who will provide information leading to the positive identification and location of the man in the video.Anyone with such information should contact Tichafa Chigaba on 0772207310, in strict confidence or come in person to the FIU offices at 4th Floor, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, 80 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.The man is also encouraged to come forward and present himself to the FIU to assist with investigations.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has offered reward to anyone who can offer information to arrest of a man who was seen on social media displaying bales of Zimbabwean dollars.The video which took the internet by storm show the man saying he has used connections to get the money given to him.Read the full statement below: