Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya has issued a statement advising the public that the $10 and $20 dollar banknotes issued on 14 May 2020 through Statutory Instrument 103Aof 2020, will come into circulation as follows:The$10 banknote will commence circulating on Tuesday 19 May 2020, and the $20 banknote will be in circulation by the first week of June 2020.The features of the said banknotes will be publicized prior to the circulation of the banknotes.The Bank also advises that it has revised withdrawal limits upwards from $300 per week to $1000 per week with effect from 19 May 2020. Banks have been directed to ensure that the withdrawal limits are strictly observed. The Bank will not tolerate any abuse of currency and will decisively deal with any such abuse in terms of the law.