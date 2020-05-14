Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Mangudya's statement on the man who shot a video with bundles of banknotes

by Mandla Ndlovu
49 secs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya says the central bank has located the man who broke social media after publicizing video footage of himself with bundles of the freshly minted Zimbabwean dollar notes.

Mangudya said the matter has been referred to top law enforcement agents.

Read the full statement below:

Further to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) Press Statement dated 7 May 2020 appealing for information that would assist in identifying the man who appeared in a recent social media video clip in possession of brand new ZWS5 notes, with a view to establishing the source of the cash, the Bank wishes to advise the public that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has completed its investigations on the matter.

With the help of information supplied by members of the public, and working in close cooperation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the family of the man in the said video, the FIU has been able to identify the source of the bank notes through checking the serial numbers against the Bank's records.

The FIU has now referred the matter to the law enforcement authorities to carry out any further investigations and to deal with the wrongdoer(s) in terms of the law.

Meanwhile, the Bank would like to express its appreciation to the public for the cooperation it received on this matter.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Our silence is not stupidity

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Cabinet meeting postponed

28 mins ago | 58 Views

Itai Dzamara's abduction must be investigated

34 mins ago | 103 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe among top 5 notorious countries

46 mins ago | 191 Views

'Absalom Sikhosana died a bitter man'

1 hr ago | 492 Views

Grain Millers Boss Musarara donates to Chiweshe community

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Abductions and torture: the fiery monster of fear in our midst!

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

ZANU PF-SA branch provides support for Zimbabweans … As Covid19 disrupts sources of income

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Opening of schools premature, Period!

4 hrs ago | 1280 Views

VISET says there are no clear interventions on the extended Lockdown

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC wants Mnangagwa to put in place a stimulus package

6 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Zimbabwe and politics of the VAGINA

6 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Mnangagwa using coronavirus as cover for arbitrary rule

6 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Sikhosana hero status divides Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Khupe fights back

6 hrs ago | 4719 Views

Abducted MDC MP car at police, did the MP drive to the cop station to be arrested?

6 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mnangagwa's advisers condemn MDC leaders' abduction

6 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Kuwadzana residents challenge Mudenda

7 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sadc summit

7 hrs ago | 395 Views

Residents petition Mnangagwa over COVID-19 bailout

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Zapu host virtual Dabengwa anniversary

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Go well true blue Ndebele warrior

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Central Vehicle Registry a national embarrassment

7 hrs ago | 738 Views

'No Zanu-PF card, no food donation'

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

O and A Level June examinations ready

7 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mudzuri calls Mwonzora to order

7 hrs ago | 3682 Views

1 000 get food handouts in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Woman arrested over Covid-19 fake news

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Sikhosana family

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

530 returnees arrive from South Africa

7 hrs ago | 668 Views

Ban on outdoor exercises lifted

7 hrs ago | 586 Views

Food poisoning kills 3 family members

7 hrs ago | 931 Views

Covid-19 shifts attention from other health services

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

R1,4m contraband seized

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Cyber Bill awaits Parly debate

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Schools prepare to reopen exam classes

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

Memory Mucherahowa ditches Zanu PF

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC youth leader to be 'abducted next'

16 hrs ago | 4083 Views

Absolom Sikhosana to be buried in Harare this Wednesday

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Xhosa people of Zimbabwe inspire first isiXhosa PhD thesis

17 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Police sued over Bulawayo man's lockdown death

18 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Mujuru biography opens can of worms

18 hrs ago | 5999 Views

Woman dies in Gweru quarantine centre

19 hrs ago | 3162 Views

ZIMSEC gives candidates reprieve

19 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urges police to arrest three MDC youths

19 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Corruption-accused NetOne CEO Muchenje, 7 other managers freed on bail

19 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa to chair SADC Troika Summit on Mozambique disturbances

19 hrs ago | 752 Views

Pro-Zanu-PF cleric blasts Munyeza

19 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Chamisa's MDC moves to block MPs' recall

19 hrs ago | 1447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days