R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA) has unveiled a Business Rescue Loan Facility to Zimbabweans residing in neighboring South Africa.In a statement issued on Thursday by the organisation's Secretary-General Shephard Dube, ZimCommunitySA said, "We note the challenges faced by businesses during this COVID-19 outbreak, particularly businesses owned by Zimbabweans."The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa has therefore partnered with several business lenders to assist Zimbabwean owned businesses in South Africa with access to short term business loans."Qualifying criteria:- Required Loan Amount R10 000 - R1.5 millCompany:- Must be registered with CIPC- Must be SARS compliant- Must have been in operation for at least 12 months- Must be generating minimum monthly revenue of R45000- Must be at least 25% Zimbabwean owned- The Zimbabwean Director must be in South Africa on a Temporary Residence Permit or Permanent Resident Permit or Section 22 Refugee StatusIf interested please email us on:businessdev@zimcomsa.co.za or send an SMS to this number: +27 68 243 2762