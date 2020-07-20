TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

Business / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu





We write to notify you that our Strathaven Branch has been temporarily closed due to our Staff members testing positive to COVID-19, the employees are now self- quarantined. All other staff members at the branch are being screened and tested in accordance with Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines. They shall all be self-quarantined until we have obtained their results.



We have contacted the Rapid Response Team to deep clean and thoroughly disinfect the branch as a measure to ensure decontamination. The branch will therefore remain closed until further notice. We have taken the above steps to ensure that the health and safety of our employees, service providers and customers is safeguarded.



As we continue to fight this pandemic, we encourage our customers, stakeholders and the nation at large to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure they adhere to the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. We shall continue to check the body temperatures of all staff members, service providers and customers and have their hand sanitised at all entry points. We shall ensure that face masks are worn at all times.

TM Pick n Pay has announced that it has closed its Strathaven Branch in Harare after some of its staff members tested positive of the deadly Coronavirus. In a statement the company said the branch will remain closed indefinitely.