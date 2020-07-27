Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Local

Zimbabweans to pay more to make calls

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:49hrs | Views
In a notice to operators on Wednesday, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) said operators may now use dual pricing on their tariffs.

This is in line with exchange rate rules announced at the end of March and effected by Statutory Instrument 185 issued Friday.

To determine the level of US$ tariffs, companies have been directed to convert the current tariffs by 25, which was the exchange rate that applied in March, when tariffs were last increased.

"In order to facilitate dual pricing under the new exchange rate regime, the authority hereby advises all licensed postal and telecommunication operators that the implementation of the dual pricing system shall entail converting the current Zimdollar tariffs to US$denominated tariffs at an exchange rate of US$1:$25 to arrive at the base US$ denominated tariffs," Potraz said.

"The US$ denominated base tariffs will then be converted at the ruling exchange rate as determined by the auction system, to arrive at Zimdollar-denominated tariffs."

The exchange rate from the last auction is 1:72,1470.

For users on Econet, the country's largest mobile phone operator, this means a call will now cost just over $4 per minute from $1,50.

An Econet-to-Econet call will cost US$0,06 per minute.

TelOne, the fixed line operator, now charges just under US4 cents per minute and $2,71 per minute for a call to a landline.

That's up from $0,94. A call from landline to mobile is now just under US$0,06 and $4,16 per minute.

TelOne data prices are also up.

Potraz says the tariffs will rise depending on the exchange rate movements, but does not give a range.

"The Zimdollar-denominated tariffs shall be reviewed from time-totime in line with the auction-determined exchange rate movements, as and when necessary, depending on the magnitude of the movements," Potraz said.

Zimbabwe's telecoms companies have been seeking tariff hikes to cover rising operating costs.

while operators have been charging tariffs in the local currency, the bulk of their costs are in US dollars.

At the peak of the power crisis in 2019, Econet warned that it was "increasingly becoming untenable and uneconomical for it to guarantee a reasonable grade of service and optimal network uptime under the current conditions."

Source - newzwire

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

8 mins ago | 0 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

18 mins ago | 30 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

19 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

21 mins ago | 9 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

22 mins ago | 40 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

23 mins ago | 7 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

2 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

4 hrs ago | 945 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4146 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3352 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 847 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 476 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days